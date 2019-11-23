Prayer 11-24-19

More to explore
Thankful People: A story of survivalJustin White sat cross-legged on the floor of his mother's home in Patterson, Missouri. As he tinkered with the nuts and bolts of an electric wheelchair, his mother, Vivian, told the story of her survival after a sudden illness claimed her legs and...
For Jefferson community, expo offers job resourcesPeople in poverty don't always have the resources to find secure employment, and helping build that social capital is the big push behind the Career & Resource Expo, happening Monday at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau. Principal Leigh...
Judge sets life term in Gibbs caseJONESBORO, Ill. -- A judge resentenced convicted murderer Mark Gibbs to life in prison Friday for killing his parents after Gibbs told the court he was "sorry for what I have done." Gibbs, 45, told Judge Jeff Farris, "My parents did not deserve to...
Cape officials eye ways to streamline city operations1Faced with flat sales tax revenue, Cape Girardeau city staff are studying ways to make city government more efficient, including possible privatization of some city services. Possible privatization of some airport services and the wastewater...
TG Missouri facility set for expansion in PerryvillePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- TG Missouri, one of Southeast Missouri's largest employers, will be expanding in the near future, according to a news release from TG's parent company, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. The company, headquartered in Kiyosu, Japan, has...
SEMO's Kent Library receives upgrades to internet connectivityA network rewiring project to improve internet connectivity at Southeast Missouri State Universitys Kent Library began in November and will cost about $3.5 million, according to Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of information technology....
Norman, Rust among others honored by Cape Chamber7Cape Girardeau businessmen Earl Norman and Gary Rust were among the honorees at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces 2019 Annual Dinner on Thursday night. A capacity crowd of 850 chamber members and guests attended the event at the Drury...
Southeast's Baptist Student Center celebrates 80 years with banquetFor 80 years, the Baptist Student Center on Southeast Missouri State Universitys campus in Cape Girardeau has aimed to reach out to the community through education and fellowship. Tonight, it will celebrate that legacy with an event at The...
Voters voting on 'I Voted' stickersThe Cape Girardeau County Clerks office is asking the public to help select the design for the countys new I Voted stickers. Online voting is underway through a link on the clerks website through which voters are being asked to choose from...
Gordonville Road in Cape to close for utility work1A section of Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two to three hours at midday Tuesday, weather permitting, for utility work, according to the citys development services office. The street closure will allow crews to deliver a new...
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at passing car in Perry CountyA St. Louis man was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an alleged road rage incident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Perry County south of Perryville, Missouri. Nathaniel Roberson, 20, was...
Pop-up pod system forms inflatable infirmary for disaster response1With a blue glow reminiscent of a science-fiction facility, the regions newest emergency apparatus takes first responders into the future of disaster-response equipment. The mobile emergency apparatus comprises individual tents, which serve as a...
Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make repairs to the Chester Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River into Illinois. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release...
Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston hit by cyberattack1Thousands of patient files of the Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, Missouri, may have been compromised in a cyberattack in September, according to Saint Francis Healthcare System, which acquired the Sikeston medical practice earlier this...
Area lawmakers seek to tackle texting, shared parenting in 20202Area lawmakers will introduce bills for the 2020 state legislative session addressing everything from shared parenting to texting while driving. Lawmakers can pre-file bills beginning next month. State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau,...
Curly's Kitchen taking reservations for fifth free Thanksgiving mealDespite selling his restaurant of 17 years in June 2018, former Stooges owner Ron Cook continues his Jackson tradition of providing free meals on Thanksgiving. Now the owner of Curlys Kitchen, Cook and his a crew of family and friends will begin...
Renita Green secures place on council ballotCape Girardeau pastor Renita Green has qualified as a City Council candidate, submitting sufficient, last-minute signatures on a petition Tuesday, city officials said. Cape Girardeaus municipal election next April will feature only one contested...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/21/19Approval of minutes n Minutes for Nov. 14 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Approve purchase order -- UMB Bank administration fees n Approve purchase order -- Zuercher's -- software purchase reimbursed by federal grant...
Most read 11/20/19Tribute to a local journalist, whos shared his life with our community8One of the attributes that sets a great newspaper apart from lesser ones is a news staff that understands and is part of the community. Since 1979, Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss has been part of the community -- getting married, raising a...
Cape council contested race sets stage for February primary1Cape Girardeaus municipal election next April will feature only one contested city council race. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas faces a challenge from accountant Bradley Tuschhoff and pastor Renita Green, setting the stage for a primary election in...
State higher education commissioner stresses education to create strong workforceMissouri is at war. That was the blunt assessment of Zora Mulligan, Missouris commissioner of higher education, as she spoke to a group of business leaders and educators in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon. We are at war with other states,...
'Not just a decent meal, but a great meal': Student Santas feast set for Christmas DayJennifer Icaza-Gast founder of local holiday charity Student Santas has spearheaded the student-focused Christmas Day gift-giving event for 14 years. But for the last four years, the organization has evolved into also offering a banquet for...
Grain bin fire at Midwest Grain and Barge, second this month1For the second time in two weeks, local fire departments responded to 179 Rushing Road for a working fire in a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City. The fire was first dispatched at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, according to Scott City fire chief...
Photo Gallery 11/20/19Inflatable infirmary training with local emergency respondersEmergency responders from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Stoddard County trained Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in deploying and deconstructing a new network of mobile medical tents at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The new emergency apparatus will allow...
Human remains from 800 block of Jefferson in Cape positively identifiedAfter weeks of testing, human remains found last month in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau have been identified as Jimmie Lee Lindell, a 37-year-old man from Charleston, Missouri, according to a Monday news release from the police department. In the...
Cape council tables proposed parking ban on Normal, calls for further study8Cars crowd the curbs along Normal Avenue on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. If some students have their way, those cars would be gone. A group of students, members of a campus leadership association, on Monday urged the Cape...
Photo Gallery 11/19/19Fire inside bin at Midwest Grain and BargeLocal fire departments and emergency personnel respond to 179 Rushing Road for a fire inside a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Scott City. The fire is the second to occur at the location in two weeks, with the first...
Most read 11/18/19Former Missourian editor has new global assignment4Melissa Miller had a passport, but rarely used it. "I had never been out of the United States except for the Caribbean, which I don't really count," she said as she gazed over the twilight skyline of Barcelona, Spain, during an interview with the...
Most read 11/18/19Rural Routes: Chickens, small-town life come home to roost in Chaffee, MissouriJimmy Garrett looked on as Randy Horrell entered the pen and set about wrangling a few chickens into a bin. He said he wasn't entirely sure how Horrell had come to learn the chickens were for sale; there weren't any signs up. He speculated the...
Most read 11/16/19Defense portrays murderer as victim of parental abuseJONESBORO, Ill. -- Convicted murderer Mark Gibbs was portrayed by his defense as the victim of abuse at a daylong resentencing hearing Friday at the Union County Courthouse. Social worker Melissa Mahabir testified for the defense. She said Gibbs...