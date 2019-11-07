Prayer 11-7-19

More to explore
Cape Mayor Bob Fox: Spanish Street upgrades could tie in with courthouse projectCape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox wants to see improvements made to Spanish Street in conjunction with plans to renovate the Common Pleas Courthouse as part of the new city hall project. It needs to be discussed right now, Fox said Wednesday. The...
No injuries from two-alarm fire at Scott City grain facilityLocal fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at Midwest Grain and Barge late Tuesday morning in Scott City, where a blaze began in an electrical building near a loading area and spread up grain elevators. Scott City fire chief Trent August...
Notre Dame's production of '12 Angry Jurors' debuts today at the high schoolWith a different take on the play 12 Angry Men, the students and faculty at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau are debuting a more inclusive version at 7 p.m. today: 12 Angry Jurors. We talked with director Cynthia King to find...
Perry County family honors farmer through Adopt-a-County-Road ProgramIn memory of a Perryville, Missouri, farmer who died at the age of 48 in December, a new beautification program has hit the streets of the city. The Lohmann family of Perry County has adopted Perry County Road 502 in honor of Todd Lohmann making...
Doniphan man sentenced 64 months on firearms chargeA Doniphan, Missouri, man was sentenced to 64 months in prison on a felony firearm conviction Wednesday, according to the United States Attorneys Office. Terrance Malkowski, 28, was convicted on one count of felony possession of a firearm and...
Route N in Scott County reduced for drainage workRoute N in Scott County, between County Road 332 and County Road 344, will be reduced as crews replace a pipe under the roadway. Work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Thursday and Friday, according to a Missouri Department of...
Cape council, school board seek 'deep dive' into operating costs for two pools12Cape Girardeau city and school district staff plan to dive into the finances of operating two indoor pools as officials wrestle with how best to recover costs. City manager Scott Meyer told council and school board members, at a joint study session...
Into the night: New meter atop SE's Rhodes Hall tracks light pollution, global warming1As if something from the intergalactic classic Star Wars landed on the rooftop of Southeast Missouri State Universitys Rhodes Hall, a device nicknamed PO, after the film series character Poe Dameron observes the amount of light pollution...
Automated defibrillators donated to local organizationsThe SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors, an arm of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, is working to reduce the annual number of fatal cardiac arrests in the United States by distributing defibrillators throughout the region. Using funds raised by the...
Pavement, water system construction planned for Jackson in 2020Funding for plans to improve pavement and waterlines along East Main Street was approved at Monday nights Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting, according to Mayor Dwain Hahs. Under the current project plan by St. Louis-based engineering firm Horner &...
Fire district bond issue falls short of super majority needed for passage4A proposed bond issue in the Millersville Rural Fire Protection District failed to win the two-thirds majority needed Tuesday for passage. The measure garnered 65.8% approval, just under the 66.6% needed for passage. Voters supported the measure...
Oak Ridge voters reject liquor by the drink, second time in four yearsFor the second time in four years, voters in Oak Ridge have rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed a local restaurant to serve liquor by the drink. Voters Tuesday turned down the measure by seven votes, 30 to 23. Four years ago, a...
Cape city hall plans include parking structure1Plans to transform the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into Cape Girardeaus new city hall will include construction of a two-level parking structure, city officials said Monday. Its one of the reasons why the City Council approved an...
From aviator to high school teacher, retired Col. Michael Goodin reflects on Air Force career2As a junior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, Michael Goodin went flying with a friend and knew then and there he wanted to go into the Air Force. I just love the feeling of flying, now retired Air Force Col. Goodin said. Its a sense of...
Cape council rezones historic property as renovation of Reynolds House proceedsCape Girardeau City Council members rezoned the historic Reynolds House on Monday as a private foundation plows ahead with renovations to the brick structure. The goal is to complete work on the 162-year-old building by February, said Alyssa...
Jackson board continues look at transitioning to charter governmentCity of Jackson officials continued during Monday evenings Board of Aldermen meeting to outline the potential timelines and necessary steps to transition into a charter city under home-rule governance. Jackson is classified as a 4th Class Missouri...
New software leads to changes in Perry County tax billsPerry County taxpayers should note their annual tax bills will have a different appearance this year because of a software upgrade at the Perry County Collectors Office, Collector Rodney Richardet said in a news release. Aside from the standard...
Millersville man dies in crash near DaisyA Millersville man was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning on Route B near Daisy, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. James D. Brown, 40, was driving south on Route B in a 1992 Toyota Camry at approximately 4:50 a.m....
Scouting for Food to be held this monthThe Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, will hold Scouting for Food, the largest service project of the year, this month, according to a news release. Thousands of scouts will deliver more than 1 million blue Scouting for Food...
Cape Councilman Ryan Essex won't seek reelection1Cape Girardeau City Councilman Ryan Essex will not seek reelection next year. The Ward 5 councilman said in September he planned to run in the April election. But after Mondays council meeting, Essex said he changed his mind. Essex, chief...
Spirit of Democracy fundraiser to benefit Stars and Stripes Museum in BloomfieldBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Not many Missourians know the U.S. military's daily newspaper, Stars and Stripes, was founded here Nov. 9, 1861. Union soldiers occupying the town commandeered the printing press of the Bloomfield Herald and issued a four-page...
American Legion Auxiliary donates to vets' food programThe John J. Pershing VA Medical Center accepted a donation from American Legion Auxiliary Brown-Mabry Unit 153 to purchase food for the medical center's Care and Share Program, which provides veterans in need with all the ingredients needed for a...
Service members attend funeral of military hopeful1Service members in uniform attended the memorial service of hopeful soldier Joshua Johnson, 22, of Cape Girardeau on Saturday at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Johnson died Oct. 22 because of complications associated...
Pilot House still offers up barbecue, unique eats after six decades1The sign in front of the Pilot House restaurant says it was established in 1962 and the menus say it opened in 1961, but owner Jim Byrd says both those dates are wrong. Byrd has owned Pilot House since 1986 and, until recently, he also believed it...
Cape police identify shooting victim4Cape Girardeau police identified a Friday shooting victim as Torie M. Williams, 34, of St. Louis. Williams was killed early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. A second gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with...
Photo Gallery 11/3/1910th annual Community Choral FestivalSt. Paul Lutheran Church hosted its 10th annual Community Choral Festival on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Jackson. The event featured choir performances from First Baptist Church, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, New McKendree Methodist Church and St....
One person dead after multiple gunshots Friday in Cape7One person is dead following multiple gunshots Friday at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m...
Pro-life memorial gone from South Mount Auburn site; VA health care center incomingThe field of crosses at the Cemetery of the Innocent in Cape Girardeau and its adjacent signs bearing Christian, pro-life messages have silently disappeared. Where 500 PVC-pipe crosses once stood prominently along one of the citys busiest...
You've goat to be kidding me: Goat yoga comes to Cape GirardeauWhat happens when 25 yoga practitioners, treats and 20 very confused goats are combined? Goat yoga, of course. It's a group yoga session held in a goat pen, barn or area that allows both yoga practitioners and goats to interact while moving through...
Most read 10/31/19Ghouls just want to have fun: 5 'haunted' sites in CapeTheres not much spookier than realizing some house, museum or entertainment venue in your neighborhood may be considered haunted. But even though theres no scientific evidence to fully support hauntings or other supernatural activity, that...