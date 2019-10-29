Prayer 10-29-19

More to explore
Liberty Apartments in south Cape still set to open in AprilDespite an unusually rainy spring and summer, developers of a low-income housing project in Cape Girardeau say construction is on track for the projects on-time completion in the spring. Liberty Apartments, an eight-building, 40-unit apartment...
Cape district accepts federal grant for school safetyStudents and staff at Cape Girardeau public schools will benefit from a three-year federal grant that will enhance health and safety training throughout the school district. The $72,322 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice was accepted by the...
Elks offering free care with mobile dental unitThe Elks Mobile Dental Unit will be at Elks Lodge No. 639, 639 Elks Lane in Cape Girardeau, from now to Nov. 14 providing dental services to developmentally disabled children and adults living in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott...
Jackson Recycling Center announces fall, winter hoursThe Jackson Recycling Center moves to fall and winter hours. Effective Saturday, the Recycling Center at 508 Sawyer Lane will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The seasonal hours will be in...
Friedheim man wins $50K with lottery scratchers ticketA Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket was worth $50,000 to a Cape Girardeau County resident, according to a news release Monday from the Missouri Lottery. Willie Kester of Friedheim recently purchased the ticket at Amerimart, 130 Route KK in Oak...
Rural Routes: Dennis Brown relaxes in second career with one-man barber shop in Olive BranchOLIVE BRANCH, Ill. At a glance, it would be easy to mistake Dennis Browns one-man barber shop for a small shed. From the outside, a small barbers pole is one of the only indications of haircutting activity at the location. Theres no big sign...
Airport manager Bruce Loy looks to fly high in retirement; 'you have to jump off sometime'3Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy hopes to fly high in retirement. After more than 22 years directing airport operations, the 66-year-old Loy has announced he will retire in late January. Retirement will afford him the opportunity...
Area cities plan $50,000 marketing effort to promote census6Cape Girardeau, Jackson and four other Southeast Missouri cities have joined forces to hire a marketing firm to promote next years federal census in an effort to have every resident counted. Besides the two Cape Girardeau County cities, the...
More than 600 sleeping bags fashioned by hand at St. Vincent de Paul in Cape1Shopping carts full of clothes-pinned 3-by-7-foot recycled fabric pieces were becoming sleeping bags for those in need Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul Parishs De Paul Center in Cape Girardeau. On the outskirts of multiple tables of volunteers...
Rain, rain, go away: SE Homecoming parade canceled, first time since '734Mother Nature paid no mind to it being Southeast Missouri State Universitys Homecoming weekend as she brought wind and torrential rain early Saturday in Cape Girardeau. As a result, the annual Homecoming parade comprised of 115 entries was...
Rockin' on Air: A weekend with Kirby Ray DJ, musician, catwalk model1Whether keeping the airwaves full of up-to-the-minute music news, lending a hand in community service or cranking out delicious black metal music, Kirby Ray is a man on the go. Last weekend, he was able to pack all three of his passions into a...
NBA champion and ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch to visit CapeNBA champion and ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch to visit Cape A man who played high school basketball at the same time as NBA superstar Michael Jordan will be in Cape Girardeau at 7 p.m. Saturday: 1987 NBA Champion and 12-year ESPN basketball...
Over 200 nursing home residents attend 36th annual Golden Age GamesThe Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau was brimming with bright colors, props, dancing and applause during the 36th annual Golden Age Games on Friday. Over 200 residents from 15 nursing homes throughout Missouri participated in a parade and friendly...
Honorable Young Men impress lawmakersThe Honorable Young Men Club lived up to its name Friday, hosting regional politicians and members of the Legislature's black caucus with eye contact, respect and firm handshakes. "Soft skills," said Wyky Jean, co-founder of the mentorship program,...
Police pursuit leads to discovery of firearms, infant4The Cape Girardeau Police Department recovered three firearms Tuesday night after a half-mile vehicular pursuit ended with two suspects abandoning an infant in their car while attempting to flee on foot, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey...
Human remains found in Cape Girardeau alley, no signs of foul play4Human remains were found Friday afternoon in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. At approximately 1:07 p.m., Cape police were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of...
'Registrar emeritus' Alton Bray looks back on life, career at Southeast as he turns 1006Alton Bray paused to reflect as he sipped a cup of coffee earlier this week at Chateau Girardeau. Someone had just asked for his secret to a long life. I never really thought about it. It just happened, he eventually answered, with a slight...
Missouri attorney general warns of scams, discusses Facebook inquiryTheres no shortage of scams, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt warned residents of the Chateau Girardeau retirement community during a visit Thursday to Cape Girardeau. Scam artists seek to steal peoples money via telephone, internet, mail...
All hail the queen: SEMO student wins Miss Rodeo Missouri titleSoutheast Missouri State University student Rebecca Heppe, who hails from Sikeston, Missouri, recently won the title of Miss Rodeo Missouri 2020. The pageant was held Sept. 26 through 28 in Kansas City, and coronation was held at a performance of...
Most read 10/25/19Fire burn and cauldron bubble: Kevin Groves tricks out both sides of street for Halloween2For a Halloween display you'll not soon forget, head to Brookwood Drive behind Dennis Scivally Park in Cape Girardeau after dark. Holiday enthusiast Kevin Groves' 20-year passion for witches, clowns, bloody fake body parts, tombstones,...
With sales-tax revenue flat, Jackson to look at fee increases for city services8Faced with rising operating costs and relatively stagnant revenue, Jackson city leaders are looking for ways to increase revenue through fee increases for various city services. Revenue enhancement was one of the main discussion topics during the...
Therapy pooch Teli boosts morale at Franklin Elementary SchoolFour-year-old English Labrador Teli with mostly all white fur except for a touch of tan on her snout doesnt like to be alone, and that jibes well with the students morale at Franklin Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. As the districts...
Beer, bands and sports: Your guide to Scott City's 43rd annual festivalFor 42 years, Scott Citys annual festival was held in the sweltering summer months in Scott City Park. But this year, plans have changed. Parks director Skylar Cobb said the multi-day event has developed a fall theme this time around and will be...
Cafe owners seek voter approval to serve alcohol in Oak Ridge1Oak Ridge voters will decide next month whether to allow a local cafe to serve liquor by the drink. Four years ago, voters rejected a similar proposal for the West End Market convenience store and restaurant by three votes. The vote was 25 for the...
Text about friend's death brings raw memories, inspiration1Last week an acquaintance sent me a text with the photo of a column I wrote more than 25 years ago, February 1993. Among his comments: "Jon, you wrote this special article quite some time ago. It reached my heart. I'm thankful you wrote it. I've...
Missouri Legislature black caucus to visit with Honorable Young Men Club1Local youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club will host members of the Missouri state legislature this Friday in part to see how the successes of the program might be replicated elsewhere. As of Tuesday, seven members of the state...
Cape Mega Millions lottery winner claims $3M prize4With a $3 million ticket in hand, Cathy Blackwell of Cape Girardeau claimed the largest non-jackpot Mega Millions prize ever won in Missouri. By matching all five white-ball numbers drawn Oct. 8, Blackwell won a base prize of $1 million, according...
Most read 10/19/191 dead, 4 injured following crash on HWY 25One man is dead and four others were injured following a crash Friday evening on Highway 25, one-and-a-half miles south of Gordonville. Charles A. Jackson, 46, of Bloomfield, Missouri, crossed the centerline, striking Christopher L. Fuller, 19, of...