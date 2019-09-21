Prayer 9-22-19

More to explore
Gibson Center marks 40th anniversaryScott Moyers and Lester Gillespie are two of 50,000. Two of the 50,000 people who, over the past 40 years, have been served by Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau and elsewhere in Southeast Missouri as they worked to overcome their alcoholism...
VA set to construct new health center in Cape, completion set for 2022Cape Girardeau will be home to a new, $47.4 million, 43,000-square-foot federal Veterans Affairs (VA) health care center. Officials at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced plans for the new center Friday. A...
Community Partnership $500,000 block grant to renovate former Cape police station delayedThe Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri has yet to receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to back its makeover of the city's former police station due to a delay in federal government funding. Erected in 1976, the two-story...
Beer, wine on menu at SEMO games; medical marijuana off limitsBeer and wine will be on the menu at Southeast Missouri State University basketball games starting in late October. The school's Board of Regents adopted a new policy Friday allowing alcohol to be sold at Southeast home collegiate athletic events,...
To everything there is a season: Fall into tailgating and food trucks galoreSummer events are winding down (Tunes at Twilight and Doggy Swim Day, to name a couple), and others are just getting started. As we feel fall creeping in for its official debut Monday, it signals the beginning of football season (which usually means...
County to digitize 150 years of records; commission approves $212K costMore than 150 years' worth of Cape Girardeau County deeds, and military records going back more than a century, will be digitized and microfilmed over the next few months as part of the county's document preservation efforts. The county...
Meet me at the Mississippi: 4 things you need to know about Day on the RiverGuided boat rides and live aquatic displays are just some of the free activities available during this year's annual Day on the River from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event began as Missouri...
SEMO Regents look to say yes to alcohol, no to medical marijuanaSoutheast Missouri State University could begin selling beer and wine at all of the school's basketball games starting this fall. The school's Board of Regents will consider approving a new policy today that would allow alcohol to be sold at...
Meeting shows public not sold on Veterans Memorial Drive projectSoutheast Missourian Plans to extend Veterans Memorial Drive should be put on hold for now. That was the message from some of the people who attended a public meeting Wednesday to provide input on more than a dozen proposed Cape Girardeau street...
Happy 200th: 6 things you might not know about Old McKendree ChapelErected in 1819, Old McKendree Chapel has undergone several restorations, but for its 200th birthday a new chapter of growth begins. With an emphasis on the future of the 15-acre lot at 4080 Bainbridge Road in Jackson, the two-day celebration kicks...
Felon found with pistol, magazine loaded with 33 rounds; facing chargesA Cape Girardeau man has pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal Court here to a felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gabriel D. Housman, 25, entered his guilty plea before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross. According to a written...
Catholic bishops ask Gov. Parson to halt execution, spare Bucklew's lifeMissouri's Catholic bishops want Gov. Mike Parson to halt the scheduled execution of convicted murderer Russell Bucklew and reduce his sentence to life in prison. Bishop Edward Rice of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese is one of four bishops...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 9/19/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Sept. 16 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Roger Hutson, treasurer -- purchase order to city of Jackson --...
Most read 9/18/19Facing death with dignity, courage and beautySometimes in life you come across a talent and personality so big, that you know you're in the company of someone special. At the Southeast Missourian, Heidi Hall was a talent for the ages. A reporter here in the 1990s, she rose to managing editor...
Dig on Scott County farm for Cheryl Scherer's body unsuccessfulFederal, state and Scott County law enforcement officers dug for evidence Monday in the 40-year-old disappearance of Cheryl Ann Scherer, but turned up nothing. It was another dead end in a cold case that has baffled law enforcement and left...
Gas price fears allayed in days following attack in Saudi ArabiaAlthough industry experts generally agree the drone attack Saturday on one of the worlds largest oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia could result in higher gas prices worldwide, local gas station operators arent saying how they think price...
Ceiling art: Central Academy students paint with emotionStudents at Cape Girardeau Central Academy are learning to cope with emotional struggles and hardships through spray paint, acrylic finger paint and unique brush strokes some made with toothbrushes while using the facilitys ceiling tiles as a...
Body of Tamms, Ill., man recovered from Mississippi River in homicide caseThe body of a Tamms, Illinois, man has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Tennessee, Illinois State Police said Tuesday in a news release. Larry L. McNelly of rural Tamms had been missing since a fire was set at his home Sept. 10, police...
Cape council considers partnership to improve Central High School baseball/softball complexCape Girardeau city officials are considering partnering with the local school district to renovate the baseball and softball complex at Central High School. Council members, at the urging of former Councilman Mark Lanzotti, instructed city staff...
Nationals Summer Shootout lawn mower races coming to Bollinger CountyPATTON, Mo. Lawn mower racers from all over the country will descend upon Patton Saddle Club on Sept. 27 and 28 for the Nationals Summer Shootout. The Nationals Summer Shootout is a series, and there are two races in the series this year. The...
Aldermen discuss annexing subdivision north of JacksonThe potential annexation of a sizable subdivision just north of Jacksons city limits was a major discussion topic at Monday nights meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. Annexation of the Savers Farm subdivision just south of Clover Hill Road...
Union County jury finds Chester man guilty of first-degree murderA Union County jury has convicted a Randolph County man of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2018 death of a Murphysboro, Illinois, man. William P. Wasmund, 48, of Chester, Illinois, was convicted Thursday following a four-day trial...
Most read 9/16/19Up for auction: 56-year massive collection of classic cars and service station memorabiliaAn uphill gravel road on the fringes of Cape Girardeau leads to the secluded home of 80-year-old Joan McPherson. Her husband passed away last year leaving behind a massive collection of classic cars, vintage service station pumps, 8,000 spark plugs...
High Street and more: State releases locations of medical marijuana applicationsThe State of Missouri has received 21 applications for medical marijuana facilities in Cape Girardeau and another six in Jackson. Most of the applications 18 for locations in Cape Girardeau and five in Jackson are for medical marijuana...
Sikeston officer resigns after anti-Islamic postsSIKESTON, Mo. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer who made anti-Islamic posts on a public Facebook account resigned from duty, effective early Friday. Late yesterday evening, the officer gave me a verbal resignation and then said he...
Bollinger County firefighter faces rape, sodomy chargesA Bollinger County volunteer firefighter faces charges of rape, sodomy, child molestation and incest stemming from incidents this year and last. Ronald Braden, 45, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested earlier this summer. His wife, Trishcia Braden,...
Most read 9/13/19Sikeston officer placed on leave after Islamophobic comments on FacebookSikeston, Missouri, police officer Frankie Adams was placed on administrative leave Thursday after posting anti-Muslim comments on Facebook. "I get to choose whom I dislike, and it just so happens to be all Muslims and their beliefs," Adams wrote in...