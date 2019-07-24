Prayer 7-24-19

More to explore
New chief named for Cape Girardeau Fire DepartmentTravis Hollis, the deputy chief of the fire department in Rogers, Arkansas, has been named the new head of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Announcement of Hollis appointment was made Tuesday afternoon by Cape Girardeau city manager Scott...
In memory of Marcellus: Pub crawl set for SaturdaySaturdays pub crawl in honor of well-known bartender and bar manager Marcellus Jones will serve as a continuation of the many friendships between him and the community. Jones died unexpectedly in June 2018 of natural causes. He was 50 years old....
Flooded routes 3, 146 in Illinois could reopen by weekendThe Illinois Department of Transportation may be able to reopen parts of Illinois routes 3 and 146 by this weekend as floodwaters that have covered the roadways most of the month continue to recede. Meanwhile, the Alexander County Highway...
Hackathon brings app designers together to develop health-care solutionsHackers descended upon the Southeast Missouri State University campus where more than $50,000 in cash prizes were awarded over the weekend at the 2019 Healthcare Hackathon. The event, hosted in partnership with Saint Francis Healthcare System and...
Christmas Parade of Lights theme announcedChristmas Lights and Winter Nights is the theme of this years Parade of Lights to be held Dec. 1, according to Old Town Cape. The parade is set to start at dusk in downtown Cape Girardeau. The route will begin at Capaha Park and continue east...
Scott County jury returns guilty verdict in once-missing-evidence murder caseBENTON, Mo. -- A Scott County jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in a murder case involving once-missing evidence. The jury, at the conclusion of a two-day trial, found Sikeston, Missouri, resident Antoine Harris, also known as...
Broadway floodgate reopened; cleanup to begin todayAlthough it remains several feet above flood stage, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau was low enough Monday morning to allow the reopening of the Broadway floodgate. Although the Broadway gate is open, the floodgate at the foot of Themis...
Liquor board upholds liquor license denial, cites public safety concernsCape Girardeaus Liquor License Review Board has upheld the city managers decision to deny a city liquor license for a south-side banquet hall that has been the scene of several shootings. The three-member board, citing public safety concerns,...
Jackson's walk program 'rocks' onThe inaugural Walk Jackson program has been declared a success by Jackson public works director Kent Peetz, although he wonders why so few of the special rocks he hid throughout the town have been turned in for prizes. The program, which kicked off...
U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge workU.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the Interstate 55 bridges at Center Junction. Work will be completed beneath the I-55 bridges and will not impact interstate traffic...
Photo Gallery 7/23/19Homecomers Opening Night 2019Hundreds filled uptown Jackson to celebrate Homecomers, Jackson's annual festival, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Vietnam veterans were honored during a special ceremony since, as veteran and Jackson Alderman Dave Hitt told the crowd, many veterans felt...
Cape, Jackson schools face school-year changes, result of new state lawA new Missouri law, which will push back the start of classes in August beginning next year, has local school districts looking at how to adjust their schedules to the new calendar. Schools currently can start as early as 10 days before the first...
Oran marks sesquicentennial with community celebrationORAN, Mo. Clothed in late-1800s fashion and acting as tour guide within a tractor-drawn covered wagon during the Oran Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, Dawn Robert Slinkard said the towns population has changed only somewhat over the last...
Jackson businesses try to 'lessen impact' of HomecomersThe annual Homecomers celebration will draw thousands of people to the streets of uptown Jackson every night from Tuesday through Saturday this week. But during daytime hours, when uptown businesses will be open, Homecomers and the 100 block of...
East Cape gets some relief; 146 open to local trafficTraveling is a little easier for flood-weary residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, now that a section of Route 146 has reopened. Joe Aden, mayor of the village, said the Illinois Department of Transportation reopened just one lane of the...
50 years later: Locals recall historic moon landingFifty years ago this weekend, humankind first walked on the moon. An estimated 650 million people watched in suspense as NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong descended onto the lunar surface July 20, 1969. People from the area shared their memories of...
City denies liquor license at business due to nearby shootings; owner says he's being 'scapegoated'A Cape Girardeau banquet hall has been denied a city liquor license after police cited several incidents of violence in the vicinity of the south-side business and said the hall should be held to a different standard than bars and other...
Advisory to shorten Cape Riverfront MarketThe Cape Riverfront Market is adjusting its hours Saturday because of anticipated high temperatures and a heat advisory issued for the area. The Saturday morning market, sponsored by Old Town Cape at 35 S. Spanish St., will open at 7:45 a.m. today...
Scott County circuit clerk resigns, accepts position with federal courtsBENTON, Mo. Scott Countys circuit clerk resigned Thursday to accept a job with the federal courts. Christy M. Hency confirmed Aug. 2 will be her last day as the Scott County circuit clerk. Hency said she has accepted a position with the Federal...
Most read 7/20/19The $75K church outreach you might not know aboutThis area is blessed with many churches and faith-based ministries. They do important work feeding the hungry (with both food and the Gospel), providing clothes, shelter and other needed items and services. They stand in the gap, showing God's...
One Giant Leap: A Moon Landing RetrospectiveJuly 20 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing; the first time humans walked on the moon. Even after 5 decades, Neil Armstrong's photos of himself and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, standing lightly on the gray dust, set...
Two princesses
Cape Chamber supports tax extensionThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors has voted to support an upcoming quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax (CIST) ballot issue on Aug. 6. The chamber board's vote to support the tax measure took place July 12 but was...
Illinois faces 'uphill battle' for disaster declaration for Flood of 2019As floodwaters begin to recede in southern Illinois, the price tag for fighting the flood and repairing damage to roads and other public infrastructure in Alexander County is projected to total more than $5.49 million. That's the latest estimate...
Former Leopold supt. Kinder to join Jackson schools; iPad delivery among first tasksA 1993 graduate of Jackson High School has returned to serve as an associate superintendent in the Jackson R-2 School District, and one of his first jobs will be to distribute hundreds of iPads and laptop computers to some of the district's youngest...
Most read 7/19/19Cape residents reminisce about south side store that was razed this weekThe store at 1007 South Sprigg has operated under a variety of names, but for many South Cape Girardeau residents, only one name comes to mind -- Ratliff's Grocery. For the first time in over 75 years, the property now stands empty. As demolition of...
Most read 7/18/19Ask a foodie: Mudcat Coffeehouse offers tasty hope to low carb seekersYou may have noticed my focus on food has shifted a bit since I started writing this column last year: more salads, more color, less fried and sugary things. The truth is I simply can't eat whatever I want anymore. Being recently diagnosed as...
Most read 7/17/19Trump is wrong to constantly attack othersAt lunch the other day, a good friend of mine explained he stays away from the national news, and he's all the happier for it. He no longer watches the cable news channels, and he's deleted all but one of the national newspaper apps he used to have...
Most read 7/17/19Faith compels new facility for homeless in CapeOn any given night, the Rev. Renita Green says there are a dozen or so homeless men living on the streets in Cape Girardeau. When I say on the street, I mean sometimes they tent, sometimes they sleep in bathrooms, some wedge themselves into...
Most read 7/15/19Business Notebook: Coming to Cape: Custom cutlery, flavorful food, health-care hackingAside from Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, there hasn't been a great deal of development along Morgan Oak Street in the past decade or so. Once a heavily-traveled avenue that led to the old Mississippi River bridge, Morgan Oak...