Reach Out and Read Donation

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation received a $1,450 donation from The Rushing Family Trust on February 5, 2019 to benefit the Reach Out and Read program at the Southeast Pediatrics office. Reach Out and Read is a national program developed to promote a love of reading and encourage children to read together with their families. Books are given to children ages 6 months to 5 years old at their well child checkup. Since its inception, 4 million children across the country have been positively impacted by Reach Out and Read.

To further its mission of making a positive difference in the lives of disadvantaged women and children, and others with extraordinary needs, The Rushing Family Trust holds the Captain Woody Rushing Golf Tournament each October. Proceeds from the 20th annual tournament, held at Kimbeland Country Club last year, made this donation possible. A total of $13,000 will be donated to 13 organizations from the 2018 tournament proceeds.

For more information about the Reach Out and Read program through Southeast Pediatrics, please visit: https://www.sehealth.org/services/childrens/southeast-pediatrics

For more information about The Rushing Family Trust, please visit: www.rushingmarine.com/golf