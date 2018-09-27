Burrito-Ville Held Fundraising Event for Southeast Music Academy

Burrito-Ville held a fundraiser on September 12 from 5-9 p.m., with customers helping to raise $1,500 for the Southeast Music Academy. This event included some of the Music Academy families and students, Southeast alumni, music department students and professors, and a live musical performance by The Jumper Cables.

The funds raised are important to the Southeast Music Academy because they go straight into a scholarship for potential music students. The academy currently serves 250 students with their 41 instructors and has been part of the community since the 1980s.

Steve Schaffner, the programs Director, has said that the majority of their financial support comes from donations rather than the University, so hes happy Burrito-Ville can provide some extra funds to students. Many of the students entering SEMO also come from the Southeast Music Academy.

The funds raised are part of department scholarships listed on the Music Academy's page on SEMOs website. The money raised was originally 10% of sales, which totaled $300. With the addition of cash tips and a little extra from Burrito-Ville, the funds came to a grand total of $1,500 for the Southeast Music Academy.