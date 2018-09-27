- Vargas apologizes for beer bong decision; video clip seen 130,000 times (9/25/18)16
- Sheriff, Scott County named in discrimination lawsuit by deputy (9/22/18)3
- Judge imposes millions against surgeon Fonn in kickback case (9/26/18)3
- Cherokee Ridge Girl Scouts camp to close, decision upsets area Scout leaders (9/25/18)6
- Sugarfire Smoke House opens in Cape (9/20/18)
- Large crowd turns out at Cape city council meeting to contest developer (9/21/18)3
- Cape experiencing a mid-town rebirth in commercial business areas (9/22/18)3
- Krispy Kreme franchise owner fills in holes of rumors regarding location, employment (9/19/18)1
- The show must go on: Shipyard Music Festival continues through rain (9/24/18)1
Burrito-Ville Held Fundraising Event for Southeast Music Academy
Burrito-Ville held a fundraiser on September 12 from 5-9 p.m., with customers helping to raise $1,500 for the Southeast Music Academy. This event included some of the Music Academy families and students, Southeast alumni, music department students and professors, and a live musical performance by The Jumper Cables.
The funds raised are important to the Southeast Music Academy because they go straight into a scholarship for potential music students. The academy currently serves 250 students with their 41 instructors and has been part of the community since the 1980s.
Steve Schaffner, the programs Director, has said that the majority of their financial support comes from donations rather than the University, so hes happy Burrito-Ville can provide some extra funds to students. Many of the students entering SEMO also come from the Southeast Music Academy.
The funds raised are part of department scholarships listed on the Music Academy's page on SEMOs website. The money raised was originally 10% of sales, which totaled $300. With the addition of cash tips and a little extra from Burrito-Ville, the funds came to a grand total of $1,500 for the Southeast Music Academy.