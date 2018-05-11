Age Spots: Never Forgotten

What makes a hero? I pondered that question while sitting in a Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) meeting recently. SALT was established to bring seniors and law enforcement together to address safety needs in Cape Girardeau County. SALT hosts several events throughout the year to actively bring seniors and the law enforcement community together. On May 24 the organization will host the most touching and solemn event of the year, the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is very special to me. My husband has been a deputy sheriff for more than 12 years, and prior to that he was in the military. He doesnt ever ask or want to be the center of attention, but he is one of my heroes and always will be. There have been countless times over the last 15 years when he has had to miss school functions and family events, sometimes at the last minute. Many times he has been in dangerous or heartbreaking situations, and never complains or shares the details of what happened. He just does his job. Many heroes just do their jobs; sometimes they get recognition, but most times, they do not.

In my way of thinking, a hero is a person who puts themself in front of you to protect you from danger. A hero is a person running headlong into danger knowing the risks involved, knowing they make a choice to confront what most people run from. They know by just doing their job, they may not get to go home to their family.

The SALT Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will recognize 49 fallen heroes who died in the line of duty. These 49 heroes were not able to go home to their families. These 49 heroes made a choice to run toward danger. These 49 heroes do not deserve to be forgotten.

On May 24 at 6 p.m. at Cape Bible Chapel, located at 2911 Kage Rd in Cape Girardeau, we get a chance to remember with respect, gratitude and honor these 49 men who made a difference in their communities and paid the ultimate price. We also get the chance to honor their families and make sure they know we appreciate the sacrifices made. SALT honors those from the counties of Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

The Law Officer Memorial Ceremony is open to all, and I encourage you to attend. The evening includes essay winners from local schools who wrote about Police  Our Heroes, keynote speaker Gov. Eric Greitens and the Final Call, a recitation of the 49 heroes we are honoring. This ceremony makes me cry every year, and I am so grateful to be able to bring my children to such a meaningful event.

SALT also sponsored the Law Officer Memorial located at Cape County Park North. This memorial has all 49 names of the fallen officers engraved on it and stands as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice. I encourage you to stop by to visit and take a moment to say thank you to these 49 heroes so they are never forgotten.