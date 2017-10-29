*Menu
Delta Senior Citizens

Sunday, October 29, 2017
User-submitted story by 573-794-2259

Delta Senior Citizens Meeting

The Delta Senior Citizens will meet Wednesday, November 8, at 11 a.m., at the Delta Community Center. The program for the meeting will be to honor and give special recognition to our Senior Veterans with Guest Speaker Pastor Randy Conn, of First Baptist Church of Delta. Musical entertainment will be provided by John Schott. Lunch will be served at 12:00 noon. For more information, call 794-2259 or 794-2874.

