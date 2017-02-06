Millersville teacher Linda Sandlin reflects on fruitful career, relationships formed
Linda Sandlin has been shaping the minds of second-graders at Millersville Attendance Center for 32 years.
With a plan to retire at the end of this school year, Sandlin says she'll be completing a career of teaching at least 750 area children.
"My entire career has been here, in this very room. And I started my student teaching here in Jackson. I was in first grade at the Primary Annex, so a long time ago," she says with a laugh.
Originally from Perryville, Missouri, Sandlin moved south to attend Southeast Missouri State University. She married her husband and they settled in the area.
"When I first started I really wanted to teach fourth or fifth grade because I wanted older students," she says. "But then when I student taught in first grade, it just, I loved the little kids, that age. Then this position opened and it really was the right calling; this is the one I really fell in love with."
Surrounded by more than 500 people on Jan. 13, Sandlin was presented with the Educator of the Year award from the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
"A lot of times they pick several teachers at different grade levels, but this year they decided to just go with one and they came and surprised me in early December," she says. "... I'm really appreciative to the Jackson Chamber of Commerce for choosing me for this award."
While at the banquet, one of Sandlin's favorite memories from her career was shared with the audience. Former student Alissa Wessell, who Sandlin taught during her first year at Millersville Attendance Center, was going to join her across the hall and teach third grade, and Sandlin was set to be her mentor.
"After I got over the shock of now one of my former second-graders has grown up and is going to be one of my colleagues, it turned out to be one of the best experiences ever," Sandlin says.
Their relationship only grew from there, transitioning from student and teacher to colleagues and friends.
"It's amazing to go from, like, she was my teacher, and she's really one of the reasons why I chose teaching," Wessell says. "I just remember her being so loving and so caring and so present and exciting, and learning was fun in her classroom, and it's been equally fun for the last 14 years. She taught me so many years ago but she's taught me daily for the last 14 years, too. It's been just an honor and a privilege really to be her student so many years ago and still a student now."
Sandlin taught all three of Wessell's children, and with a bit of good timing, during Wessell's first year she taught Sandlin's daughter in third grade.
"Ironically, her very first year, my daughter was in her class. So no pressure there at all for her," Sandlin says laughing. "So that's one of my favorite memories, of being able to see my kids grow up and start their own careers. And I have several former students who have gone on to be teachers, not only elsewhere but several here in our school district, and I think that's kind of special."
One of the most valued components of Sandlin's career has been the bonds she's formed with her students and students' families.
"The relationships I've had with these families, I mean, you can't buy that," she says. "It's really more precious than money. So for several of these families, I've had every one of their children, so it's almost like I'm an honorary member of their family."
A number of her former students with children younger than second grade have even told her she can't retire until she's taught all of their children.
"I'd be here forever," she says laughing. "But for them to think that makes me feel really blessed and honored. ... They're as important to me as I seem to be to them, so that's an honor."
Along with the tight bond she's formed with Wessell, Sandlin has created a number of connections throughout the school district and community, and most importantly with her fellow teachers at the school.
"I mean, we're really a close-knit group of friends out here, and it's kind of like sisters," Sandlin says. "And everyone that I work with in Jackson, I mean, I think Jackson has the best teachers and colleagues and support staff, and everybody has one goal -- to make it the best for the students. So it's easy to work in an environment like that when you have that same philosophy that we want to do what's best for the kids."
Once she's retired, Sandlin says she would like to stay busy and maybe even pick up a part-time job.
"I do want to keep busy. I'm looking just to explore different opportunities. I'm interested in photography, so I might try to develop that hobby. I'm going to spend time with my husband of 33 years; he's going to keep working, so that's why this is going to work for a while," she says laughing. "And then I'll just do some traveling and things like that."
Sandlin's legacy will live on at Millersville Attendance Center through her colleagues and students.
"She's a pretty incredible lady. I feel inspired by her all the time, and she does make me want to try harder, you know," Wessell says. "And one thing's for sure, my students know what they're doing when I get them. She's such an amazing teacher, they're ready for third grade when I get them, and that's one thing I really appreciate."
And although she won't be in the classroom across the hall anymore, Wessell says she will always consider Sandlin a resource and friend.
"Well, and you're a phone call away -- and I know where you live," Wessell says with a laugh.
If Linda Sandlin has touched your life in any way, a retirement open house will be held to honor her from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 23 at the Millersville Attendance Center, 377 State Highway B in Millersville. All are welcome.
-
Local News 6/17/20All parties located safely after reported abduction in Cape Girardeau4All involved parties were located safely and released Tuesday morning after an abduction was reported at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said a father and daughter were playing at the park, and the father had to...
-
Cape city council hears public comments regarding race, Confederate monuments, crosswalks8For more than an hour Monday night, members of Cape Girardeau City Council heard input from residents and discussed issues of racial discrimination, local Confederate monuments and the crosswalks on Broadway. Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder was...
-
Fewer vehicles good for Center Junction project3Work on the diverging diamond interchange project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is running at or possibly slightly ahead of schedule, thanks, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thats because Missouris stay-at-home order...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen approves lowering electric rates for customersThe Jackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to adjust the rates the city charges its electric customers an average of 11.5% ... downward. The rate reduction, which will go into effect next month, was based on the recommendation of a...
-
Author Amanda Flinn holds online event to promote yoga with babies, new bookMidmorning on Monday, local author Amanda Flinn and Riverside Regional Library opened an online Zoom session to caregivers and children interested in Flinns new book, Yoga Baby, a board book about a mom and a baby practicing yoga together. Flinn...
-
Jackson boy golfer, heart transplant patient, wins gold1Middle schooler Jimmy Williams of Jackson won a gold medal Monday in a Gateway Junior Series PGA event at Bent Creek Golf Course, nearly six months to the day after a heart transplant operation. Williams, 11, shot a 42 over nine holes to finish...
-
Local police academy enrollment down, community policing lauded3At the end of the month, 13 people will graduate from the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy. As recently as 2018, 31 students finished the program. Nationally, were hurting for quality (police) applicants and have been...
-
Mobile food pantries slated in areaSoutheast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19. Included are: n 4 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church of Perryville, 416 North Main Street, Perryville, Missouri n 4 p.m. Tuesday, MRV Banks, 1505...
-
Seven new coronavirus cases reported in regionSeven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Monday. Scott and Stoddard counties in Missouri and Union County, Illinois, each reported two new cases of the disease associated with the coronavirus. Cape Girardeau County reported one new...
-
-
NTSB: Plane spiraled before fatal crash in Illinois fieldCARLINVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- A small plane that crashed last month while heading from Missouri to Michigan, killing four men aboard, entered into a "right descending spiral" before it went down in a southwestern Illinois farm field, authorities said....
-
Coronavirus changes Fourth of July fireworks sales in areaAs fireworks displays may be canceled or postponed this year to encourage social distancing, more individuals may be planning smaller events over the Fourth of July weekend. Managers at Hoffman Family Fireworks and Boomland said COVID-19 has...
-
Three arrested in Sikeston shooting that killed 2, injured 72SIKESTON, Mo. Three Sikeston men face murder charges for their alleged involvement in a June 7 shooting that killed two Charleston, Missouri, women and injured seven others. Deantrell Damon Beard, 21; Antonio Marcus Johnson Jr., 20; and Tyshonne...
-
Photo Gallery 6/15/20Capaha Park Splash Pad opening ceremonyCape Girardeau Parks and Recreation officials, City Council members, city board members and members of the public composed an audience of more than 50 people at a ceremony to mark the opening of the Capaha Park Splash Pad on Monday, June 15, 2020,...
-
Photo Gallery 6/14/20Children's March for Black Lives MatterLocal children and young adults participate in a Children's March event organized by the St. James AME Church social justice ministry to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and to bring justice for Madison Robinson a 15-year-old...
-
-
Cape County reports four new coronavirus cases5Cape Girardeau County reported four new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the county total to 136 cases, with 92 recoveries and three deaths. Of those Cape County cases, 107 are confirmed and 29 are probable. There are 56 reported in the city of...
-
Photographer captures pandemic images through PolaroidsPandemic Polaroids: Documenting COVID-19's impact using instant film In March, life changed for people around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true of those in and around Cape Girardeau County. Face masks are now commonplace...
-
Division of Youth Services focusing on practical skillsOfficer Jason Reed with the 32nd judicial circuit juvenile division, serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry Counties, knows how important life skills are. Reed has been with the department 15 years, and has seen firsthand the difference between...
-
Mail-in voting surge expected in Cape Co.Cape Girardeau County election officials are expecting a major surge in absentee ballots for the August and November elections now that Governor Mike Parson has signed the COVID-driven Missouri General Assembly bill easing restrictions on voting....
-
16 new coronavirus cases reported in region9Sixteen new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the virus were reported in surrounding Missouri counties Friday. The fatality was in Stoddard County, making eight deaths in the county attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The...
-
Southeast to implement new online sytem in 2021Southeast Missouri State University will adopt Canvas as its new learning management system starting in the spring, said Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of Information Technology. Canvas, a product of Instructure, will replace the current...
-
Jackson Homecomers 2020 celebration canceled6Jackson Homecomers will not happen in 2020, according to a statement from Homecomers chairman Larry Koehler and American Legion Post 158 post commander Howard Suedmeyer. "With the COVID-19 virus restrictions ... and the uncertainty we are still...
-
Candidates to speak at Pachyderm meeting3Three candidates for office will speak at Thursday's meeting of the SEMO Pachyderm club. Speakers will include state Rep. Holly Rehder and state Rep. Kathy Swan, who face each other in a Republican primary for state Senate. Paul Keopel, candidate...
-
-
Stidham appointed to state 911 panel1Mark Stidham of Dexter, Missouri, has been appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board. Gov. Mike Parson's office announced the appointment Friday. Stidham has served the City of Dexter since 1997 as city administrator. He oversees the Police, Fire,...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public Hearing n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (General Residential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/15/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Airport Update Presentation n Safe House for Women Food Drive 5th Anniversary Proclamation...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/14/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 8 and 11 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
Most read 6/12/20Cape County testing results reveal more COVID positives among younger peopleCape Girardeau County has reported 10 new positive cases of coronavirus within a 24-hour period, said Mark Winkler, the countys emergency management agency director. Testing reveals more younger people are being affected, he said. We are seeing...
-
-
Marble Hill man seriously injured in Bollinger County tractor accident3An 18-year-old man from Marble Hill, Missouri, was seriously injured and transported by air ambulance to a St. Louis hospital Saturday night after he was run over by a tractor in Bollinger County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash...
-
Facebook fraud leads to attacks on local United Way, innocent women2Unfortunately, in the world of social media so many conspiracy theories abound that many people just end up believing what they want, perpetuating lies. It was common to find some commenters discounting the United Way's information as a "cover up,"...
-
The bitter irony of revolutions2The ancient Greeks created new words like "paradox" and "irony" to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian...
-
Most read 6/10/20Jackson friends say black lives (and businesses) matter7Two white friends who graduated together from Jackson High School say their consciences are newly awakened thanks to the Black Lives Matter protest May 31 in Cape Girardeau. I thought Wow, we have more of a sense of community (in Cape Girardeau)...
-
Most read 6/10/20Cape man charged after armed robbery in 1000 block of Sturdivant Street2Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man for his alleged involvement in a series of events over the weekend surrounding an armed robbery and the theft of a firearm. A suspect was located by police and identified as Justin...
-
Most read 6/9/20My 4 unpopular perspectives amid George Floyd protests29The wound that is George Floyd's killing is still raw. It hasn't gone away. Its impact is far-reaching and deep-rooted. From violent riots to peaceful rallies, prayer meetings to Facebook posts, thoughts and feelings are expressed passionately. I've...