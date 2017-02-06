Millersville teacher Linda Sandlin reflects on fruitful career, relationships formed

Fred Lynch Order this photo

Linda Sandlin has been shaping the minds of second-graders at Millersville Attendance Center for 32 years.

With a plan to retire at the end of this school year, Sandlin says she'll be completing a career of teaching at least 750 area children.

"My entire career has been here, in this very room. And I started my student teaching here in Jackson. I was in first grade at the Primary Annex, so a long time ago," she says with a laugh.

Originally from Perryville, Missouri, Sandlin moved south to attend Southeast Missouri State University. She married her husband and they settled in the area.

"When I first started I really wanted to teach fourth or fifth grade because I wanted older students," she says. "But then when I student taught in first grade, it just, I loved the little kids, that age. Then this position opened and it really was the right calling; this is the one I really fell in love with."

Fred Lynch Order this photo

Surrounded by more than 500 people on Jan. 13, Sandlin was presented with the Educator of the Year award from the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

"A lot of times they pick several teachers at different grade levels, but this year they decided to just go with one and they came and surprised me in early December," she says. "... I'm really appreciative to the Jackson Chamber of Commerce for choosing me for this award."

Fred Lynch Order this photo

While at the banquet, one of Sandlin's favorite memories from her career was shared with the audience. Former student Alissa Wessell, who Sandlin taught during her first year at Millersville Attendance Center, was going to join her across the hall and teach third grade, and Sandlin was set to be her mentor.

"After I got over the shock of now one of my former second-graders has grown up and is going to be one of my colleagues, it turned out to be one of the best experiences ever," Sandlin says.

Their relationship only grew from there, transitioning from student and teacher to colleagues and friends.

Fred Lynch Order this photo

"It's amazing to go from, like, she was my teacher, and she's really one of the reasons why I chose teaching," Wessell says. "I just remember her being so loving and so caring and so present and exciting, and learning was fun in her classroom, and it's been equally fun for the last 14 years. She taught me so many years ago but she's taught me daily for the last 14 years, too. It's been just an honor and a privilege really to be her student so many years ago and still a student now."

Sandlin taught all three of Wessell's children, and with a bit of good timing, during Wessell's first year she taught Sandlin's daughter in third grade.

"Ironically, her very first year, my daughter was in her class. So no pressure there at all for her," Sandlin says laughing. "So that's one of my favorite memories, of being able to see my kids grow up and start their own careers. And I have several former students who have gone on to be teachers, not only elsewhere but several here in our school district, and I think that's kind of special."

One of the most valued components of Sandlin's career has been the bonds she's formed with her students and students' families.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

"The relationships I've had with these families, I mean, you can't buy that," she says. "It's really more precious than money. So for several of these families, I've had every one of their children, so it's almost like I'm an honorary member of their family."

A number of her former students with children younger than second grade have even told her she can't retire until she's taught all of their children.

"I'd be here forever," she says laughing. "But for them to think that makes me feel really blessed and honored. ... They're as important to me as I seem to be to them, so that's an honor."

Along with the tight bond she's formed with Wessell, Sandlin has created a number of connections throughout the school district and community, and most importantly with her fellow teachers at the school.

"I mean, we're really a close-knit group of friends out here, and it's kind of like sisters," Sandlin says. "And everyone that I work with in Jackson, I mean, I think Jackson has the best teachers and colleagues and support staff, and everybody has one goal -- to make it the best for the students. So it's easy to work in an environment like that when you have that same philosophy that we want to do what's best for the kids."

Once she's retired, Sandlin says she would like to stay busy and maybe even pick up a part-time job.

Fred Lynch Order this photo

"I do want to keep busy. I'm looking just to explore different opportunities. I'm interested in photography, so I might try to develop that hobby. I'm going to spend time with my husband of 33 years; he's going to keep working, so that's why this is going to work for a while," she says laughing. "And then I'll just do some traveling and things like that."

Sandlin's legacy will live on at Millersville Attendance Center through her colleagues and students.

"She's a pretty incredible lady. I feel inspired by her all the time, and she does make me want to try harder, you know," Wessell says. "And one thing's for sure, my students know what they're doing when I get them. She's such an amazing teacher, they're ready for third grade when I get them, and that's one thing I really appreciate."

And although she won't be in the classroom across the hall anymore, Wessell says she will always consider Sandlin a resource and friend.

"Well, and you're a phone call away -- and I know where you live," Wessell says with a laugh.

If Linda Sandlin has touched your life in any way, a retirement open house will be held to honor her from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 23 at the Millersville Attendance Center, 377 State Highway B in Millersville. All are welcome.