Winifred Johnson honored
Winifred Johnson must have been a strong, independent woman.
Born in Ohio in 1864, she was hired as a natural science/biology teacher at the Third District Normal School in Cape Girardeau in 1890, having taught from 1884-1889 in Ohio and West Virginia. She taught here 42 years. In addition, Johnson "traveled extensively through all parts of the United States, Europe and Africa" and was considered one of the highest authorities on history in Missouri.
As we discussed in last week's blog, one of her trips was to Egypt in 1923, where she studied at the University of Cairo for five months. While in Egypt, she visited many sites of historical interest, including the tomb of Tutankhamen.
Grace Huffman, associate archivist in Special Collections & Archives at Kent Library, provided details of Johnson's educational background, missing in all the articles published about her in the Missourian:
"From her faculty file, her transcripts and the University Bulletins, I would say her education was:
-
Waynesburg (Pennsylvania) College, AB (Bachelor of Arts), 1890
-
Waynesburg College, AM (Master of Arts), [1893]
-
University of Chicago, BS (Bachelor of Science), 1925
(With other coursework from Standford University and University of Cairo)."
But for all of her accomplishments, she is rarely mentioned in the pages of the Southeast Missourian.
In 1929 she was honored for "39 years of unbroken service" to the college.
A dinner in honor of Winifred Johnson was held May 21, 1929, at old Houck Field House, May 21, 1929. (Sievers Photo, St. Louis ~ Southeast Missouri archive)
Published May 21, 1929, in the Southeast Missourian:
TEACHER HERE FOR 39 YEARS TO BE HONORED
COLLEGE GRADUATES AND FRIENDS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO MISS JOHNSON
The Cape Girardeau Teachers College, represented by its graduates, former students, present faculty and students will pay honor tonight to the 39 years of unbroken service rendered the institution by Miss Winifred Johnson.
Arriving from far and near, former students and graduates of the institution, most of them who have known Miss Johnson personally, were in Cape Girardeau today for the testimonial dinner at Houck Field House at 6:30 o'clock tonight at which tribute will be paid this highly esteemed educator.
More than 350 reservations have been made for the banquet. The annual banquet of the Teachers College Alumni Association was planned this year in honor of Miss Johnson.
Many in Cape
A number of former students, who have attained prominence, are among those who have arrived to join in the celebration today and the banquet marking the close of the celebration tonight. Among those persons who arrived Monday afternoon was Miss Johnson's brother, W.H. Johnson of Columbus, Ohio, chief editorial writer of the Columbus Evening Dispatch.
Among others who are here are: H.W. Groppe, railroad accountant of St. Louis; Mrs. H. C. Horton of Poplar Bluff, a former faculty member of the college, and her daughter, Mrs. George B. Reed, also of Poplar Bluff and a former student at the college; Edward C. Stuart, former student, and now vice president of the First National Bank of St. Louis; Dr. E.L. Hume of Jefferson City, consulting physician for the Workmen's Compensation Committee; Miss Martine LaPierre, teacher in the Poplar Bluff schools; L.E. Logan, now of the faculty of Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee; C.R. Peck, Malden business man; Harold W. Crowe, farmer of Knob Lick; J. Haiston Joe of Jackson; Mrs. C.D. Randol, matron of the County Home; L.M. Shaner, farmer of near Jackson; H.H. McNabb of Marshfield, and Mr. and Mrs. Harvey McCoy of St. Louis, McCoy being a former student at the college.
Tonight's program
A message was received this morning from Miss Blanche Lloyd of Winona, stating that she would be unable to get to Cape Girardeau on account of the high water on the routes she must travel to get here. Miss Lloyd is president of the alumni association and was to have presided at the meeting.
Dr. Joseph A. Serena, president of the college, will be toastmaster. The former faculty of the college will be represented by W.D. Vandiver, who was president of the institution from 1893 to 1897. The Teachers College alumni will be represented by Judge Charles H. Daues of St. Louis and Prof. A.C. Magill. The present faculty of the institution will be represented by Miss Martha Shea of the English department. Ralph E. Bailey of Sikeston will represent the Board of Regents of the school. Thomas Bellis will represent the student body.
Exhibits today at the college showed numerous scenes of the college when Miss Johnson first began her services as a teacher there. Lantern slide scenes will be shown tonight at the banquet showing additional scenes of past college days.
Published May 22, 1929, in the Southeast Missourian:
MISS JOHNSON, COLLEGE TEACHER FOR 39 YEARS, IS HONORED BY ALUMNI
FORMER STUDENTS, GRADUATES AND PATRONS OF INSTITUTION PAY TRIBUTE TO REMARKABLE CAREER OF GIRARDEAU WOMAN
To honor a great teacher, a loyal friend.
To express high appreciation for a life of devoted and fruitful service.
To recognize an influence for good — powerful, widespread and lasting.
Into the history of the State Teachers College at Cape Girardeau another chapter has been written — a glowing record of the distinguished service rendered to it by Miss Winifred Johnson.
Thirty-nine years ago, Miss Johnson entered the teaching ranks of the then Normal School. These 39 years of teaching, of "devoted and fruitful service," this "powerful, widespread and lasting influence for good," were recognized and immortalized by graduates, former students, faculty and patrons of the college at an impressive and inspiring meeting Tuesday night at Houck Field House.
Alumni meeting
The meeting was arranged as the annual banquet of the Alumni Association of the college to pay tribute to Miss Johnson. As such, it succeeded beyond expectations, for all but three years of the 39 that she has taught at the college were represented in the gathering of (over 370) former students and graduates at this meeting.
Representatives of the college of bygone days, the early classes, the present faculty, the Board of Regents and the present student body, one after another, in glowing terms, paid their respect to the distinguished service Miss Johnson has rendered, not only as a member of the history department, but also as a leader, a friend and an influence for lasting good.
Expresses appreciation
Miss Johnson, her voice steady, but showing plainly her pleasure at the tributes paid her, near the close of the meeting in her quiet way expressed her appreciation of the many kind things which had been said.
"I surely want to express the deep appreciation I feel for all that has been said and done. It is a wonderful thing that has been done here. I only wish I could express just what I feel. It has been said that friends really count. If this is true, then life is better in the college, in Cape Girardeau and in Southeast Missouri because there can be no more dependable friends than those here," she said.
Following his sister, W.H. Johnson, a newspaperman of Columbus, Ohio, almost overcome by the tribute paid Miss Johnson, spoke briefly of Miss Johnson's early life. He expressed his extreme gratification that he was able to be present for the meeting.
Receives gifts
On behalf of the alumni and those who contributed, Dean R.S. Douglass presented to Miss Johnson several gifts. One from the alumni and former students was a box containing more than $600 in gold, this representing contributions by former students now in scattered parts of the world.
Another gift was a leather case which contained letters from former students of Miss Johnson, among these being many from those who were unable to attend.
Serena presides
An impressive gift, and one cherished highly by Miss Johnson, was a paper weight of walnut on which was mounted a piece of the famous Washington Elm under which Washington stood when he took command of the Revolutionary forces. This was from Dr. and Mrs. M.O. Wilson, the former being head of the department (of) psychology at the University of Oklahoma.
President Joseph A. Serena of the Teachers College, who presided as toastmaster after being presented by Miss Hattie Eicholz, secretary of the alumni association, called attention to the high esteem in which Miss Johnson is held by the faculty. He explained that the celebration is centered around the 39 years which Miss Johnson has been a teacher here.
W.D. Vandiver of Columbia, president of the college from 1893 to 1897, declared he had the pleasure of sending the nomination of Miss Johnson as a teacher to the history department as a teacher in the history department to the Board of Regents when he was head of the institution. "She had demonstrated her usefulness before and many times afterwards," he declared. Vandiver called attention to he rapid development of Southeast Missouri, a growth with which the college has kept step. He closed with a tribute to the teacher, whom he said ranks next to the minister in the formation of character.
"Teachers are carving a monument in the souls of men that will outlive the pyramids," Vandiver said. "They are making for usefulness in this world and happiness in the hereafter."
Judge Daues speaks
Judge Charles H. Daues, formerly of the St. Louis Court of Appeals, and a graduate of the class of 1898, recalled the early years when Miss Johnson was a teacher. He said he had a class under her in botany and "she translated nature in terms of God."
Judge Daues, visibly moved, recalled how his class at the suggestion of Miss Johnson adopted the motto, "Onward and Upward."
"If I have been successful in this world, I lay all the credit to her," Judge Daues said, in concluding his address.
Tribute to teachers
Prof. A.C. Magill of the present college faculty and a graduate of the class of 1912, in calling attention to the work of Miss Johnson, said that this gathering "shows we live forever."
"Birth and death are unimportant, the life between is what counts. Colleges are not of stone, or libraries or laboratories, but the spirit and character of those who make up its faculty. If it can arouse the enthusiasm of its student body, give them a vision of th sublime and give them character, then it will live forever. The example of Miss Johnson will not grow old, but her spirit will go on," he said.
Tribute by Bailey
Ralph E. Bailey of Sikeston, former congressman, spoke as a representative of the Board of Regents. Speaking of Miss Johnson he said: "In the range of my acquaintances, Miss Johnson stands solitary and alone. She is neither tyrant nor monarch, yet she rules. Her methods are as gentle as her influence is irresistible. Without title of nobility, without official prestige, she in some way communes with the 'angels of our better nature' and we fall at her feet. She comes not like the raging storm to master and destroy, but like the soft zephyr from the Southern Sea she moves among us to encourage, to inspire, to point the way to higher and better things. She flashes fourth not like sparkling genius to flame for a moment and sink in darkness, but her strong and changeless character moves steadily forward as a guiding star with ever increasing glow.
"No explanation of her character, no analysis of her personality, can be made to reveal the secret power or the subtle charm, which enables her to bind her pupils to her 'with hoops of steel,' and accompany them through life with the sweet aroma of her unyielding influence. It is just Miss Winifred Johnson, that is all — and that is enough."
From faculty
Miss Martha Shea of the college faculty represented the teachers in her tribute to her fellow member. She gave intimate glimpses into the life of Miss Johnson whom she revealed as lovable and appreciative. "We look up to Miss Johnson because of her simplicity, her nobleness, her friendliness and her humor. To her we offer a tribute of our love."
Miss Shea told of Miss Johnson's wide variety of interests, her travels at home and abroad, and of the many occasions when she had shown her wide knowledge of world affairs.
Tom Bellis of the graduating class of this year spoke of the high esteem in which his class holds Miss Johnson.
During the evening, pictures of early college days, including the old buildings, members of the faculty and the presidents were flashed on the screen, providing interest especially for the oldtimers.
The dinner, highly enjoyed by all, was served by the women of the Christian Church.
Johnson's death on May 16, 1946, in Monroe County, Ohio, was announced the following day in the Southeast Missouri. A front page tribute was published May 18, 1946.
Published May 17, 1946, in the Southeast Missourian:
MISS WINIFRED JOHNSON DIES
Miss Winifred Johnson, a member of the department of history faculty at State College for 42 years, who had been on leave of absence since the end of the 1931-32 school term, died Thursday night at the home of a sister, Miss Rena Johnson, in Fly, Ohio, where she had resided since leaving Cape Girardeau.
News of her death came in a message today from the sister to the college. Funeral services and burial will be held Saturday at Fly.
Miss Johnson first became a member of the college faculty in 1890 and remained for four years. She came back to the school after study and served from 1899 until 1923, when she was given a sabbatical leave of absence. Following the leave, she returned and was at the college until the end of the 1931-32 terms.
In June 1941, she broke her collarbone in a fall and after being in a hospital for several weeks was taken to her sister's home.
Miss Johnson, interested in community work, also was particularly active in the First Baptist Church, having taught a Sunday school class for many years.
Winifred Johnson, circa 1929. (Special Collections & Archives, Kent Library)
Published May 18, 1946, in the Southeast Missourian:
MISS JOHNSON REVERED BY THE MANY SHE TAUGHT AT COLLEGE
Miss Winifred Johnson, for 42 years a member of the State College faculty, starting back in 1890 when the college was known as the old Normal School, and who died Thursday night at Fly, Ohio, had the distinction of teaching a governor and five congressmen from Missouri.
The list includes Gov. Sam A. Baker, who was a graduate of the college, and the Congressmen James F. Fullbright, Ralph E. Bailey, Clyde Williams, Edward T. Hays and M.E. Rhodes.
When she first began teaching in 1890, she was assigned to the science department, teaching there seven years, then going over to the history department to work the remainder of her teaching career. She was especially interested in the history of Egypt and the British empire, her European courses at the college being particularly popular.
Miss Johnson spent the summers of 1907 and 1910 in Europe, traveling and studying, and during a part of the school years 1923-24 she studied and traveled in Egypt, spending some time in the Holy Land. While in Egypt, she was a student in the University of Cairo. She prepared a genealogical chart of the rulers of England and Scotland, which was published in 1915 and (is) widely used in public schools over the nation. She contributed to a number of educational magazines.
In addition to her school activities she was active in the work of (six) organizations: American Association of University Women, American Historical Society, Massachusetts Society of Mayflower Descendants, Daughters of the American Revolution, Civic Improvement Association of Cape Girardeau and the Wednesday Club.
Descendant of Standish
She was a direct descendant of Myles Standish and John Alden, personalities of the early American days made famous in early literature.
Miss Johnson was born (Dec. 1, 1864) in (Monroe County) Ohio, across the Ohio River from Sisterville, Virginia, and before coming to Cape Girardeau taught for a while in the West Virginia Academy of Buckhannon. Her father was a Virginian, who came to Virginia in the time of Lord Fairfax and his ancestors obtained land from him.
When she came to the college here, she was one of 11 members of the faculty, the total enrollment during the school year then being around 300 students, and when she ended her service here she was one of more than 60 faculty members and the enrollment was around 2,000. Degrees she held were bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of arts and Ph.D. degree in history, obtaining the latter from Chicago University in 1925. (Johnson's work history doesn't show she received a doctorate, as indicated here. She earned a bachelor of science from the University of Chicago in 1925. - Sharon)
She did considerable research work in history and was one of those patient women who took the time necessary to obtain deeply buried historical information.
Went back to Ohio
As a delegate of the American Association of University Women she attended the conference on Cause and Cure of War in Washington in January 1928 and subsequently was named a delegate for the conference in 1929, but was unable to make the trip.
From the time she came to Cape Girardeau she had been active in the First Baptist Church, having taught a number of Sunday school classes, among them a class composed of college students.
Age and ill health made her retirement necessary at the close of the 1931-32 school year. Following an injury in June 1941, she sustained in a fall, she spent several months in a hospital and then went to reside with her sister, Miss Rena Johnson, at Fly, near her childhood home.
Winifred Johnson was the daughter of Enoch D. and Charlotte Dibble Johnson.
She is buried at Long Reach Cemetery in Sisterville, West Virginia, sharing a tombstone with her sister, Rena.
