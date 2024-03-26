- Cape Girardeau christens its namesake (3/19/24)
A third steamer Cape Girardeau was christened 100 years ago
In last week’s blog, I brought you a description of the christening of the Eagle Packet Company’s first riverboat named for Cape Girardeau.
The CG1 was anointed with a bottle of champagne on Saturday, June 29, 1901, by Lucille Leech. The packet boat served the St. Louis-Cape Girardeau-Commerce trade for nine years, until it sank July 11, 1910. Its replacement was the Spread Eagle and, while it assumed the name “Cape Girardeau”, there was no grand ceremony in Cape Girardeau to christen the boat.
Like its predecessor, the CG2 also sank in 1916.
Finally, in December 1921, the Leyhe family, owners of Eagle Packet Co., decided to build a new vessel expressly for the Cape Girardeau-Commerce operation. In making the announcement, Capt. William H. “Buck” Leyhe declared the new steamer would be named for Cape Girardeau.
A year and a half later, the CG3 was christened by Mary Christine Rolwing of Thebes, Illinois, whose family was close friends to the Leyhes. A newspaper account says Rolwing broke a "silver-encased bottle" against the prow of the boat. But — in those days of Prohibition — no mention was made of what the bottle contained.
Here’s how Cape Girardeau welcomed its new namesake a century ago.
The third steamer Cape Girardeau, owned by the Eagle Packet Co., was christened at Cape Girardeau in April 1924. This photo was taken about 1927. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Published Wednesday, April 23, 1924, in the Southeast Missourian:
THRONG SEES NEW STEAMER ‘GIRARDEAU’ DEDICATED
NEW CRAFT CHRISTENED
AT LEVEE HERE TODAY
Five thousand persons on levee to see Eagle Packet Company’s newest and fastest
boat dedicated and christened; distinguished visitors, passengers
on maiden trip, make short talks
More than 5,000 persons gather at the river front here today and extended an enthusiastic welcome to the new Steamer Cape Girardeau.
Crowding the levee from the lower end of Broadway to Independence Street and packed hundreds deep along the landing place, Cape Girardeau citizens enthusiastically greeted the beautiful new steamer and her owners, the Eagle Packet Co., in one of the biggest demonstrations here in years.
For more than an hour men, women and children stood attentively while the formal ceremonies marking the placing of the new boat in service between this place and St. Louis were carried out, ending with the impressive christening ceremonies by Miss Mary Christine Rolwing, attractive native daughter of the old river town of Thebes (Illinois).
‘Mid the strains of music by the Cape Girardeau band and cheers from Cape Girardeau people, the new boat glided into port at 10:50 a.m., just 20 minutes after she had been sighted rounding the point in the Mississippi River north of here.
Swinging downstream with full steam ahead, the steamer swept majestically past the landing place, giving those on a wharf a good opportunity to see her “do her stuff”. Racing on down to a point near St. Vincent’s College, where several blasts from her whistle announced her presence to that section of the city, the steamer wheeled and with the waves breaking beautifully across her brow, made her way swiftly back to the landing place.
There was a murmur of appreciation from the huge throng as the steamer, sparkling in the bright rays of the friendly morning sun as it caught her glistening decks, swung her bow quickly toward the landing, and then moved slowly into port to receive the homage of an admiring and appreciative great gathering.
Capt. ‘Buck’ cheered
Above the swishing of the water against her bow, and the groaning of her windlasses as the gangplank was arranged for the landing, could be heard the mighty voice of her master, Capt. “Buck” Leyhe — smiling and eager, and as happy as a youngster. Standing proudly on the upper deck, the boat’s captain directed the landing, and as cheers rose from the crowd he acknowledged with a typical Leyhe wave of the hand, the honors being paid him and his craft.
Seeming to also appreciate the attention she was receiving, the “Cape Girardeau”, moving gracefully upon the glossy surface of the stream, answered every will of her master, ash she maneuvered to the landing place.
As the boat pulled to shore there were cheers from the throngs there and answering shouts from the more than 100 passengers on the boat who had made the maiden trip. As the boat road at ease in port, the band played several selections, before the speakers and the distinguished guests aboard left the steamer.
Charles L. Harrison, chairman of the committee in charge of the arrangements for the reception for the steamer, presided at the ceremonies formally marking the dedication. In a few words he introduced Mayor James A. Barks, who made the welcoming address for the city of Cape Girardeau.
Address of welcome
“Transportation and commerce are two of the factors which have contributed to the growth and development of the American republic,” the mayor declared. “Transportation received its first impetus by the discovery of America by Christopher Columbus. Since that time commerce on the water has been developing, and on this continent moved westward as colonies were founded. Rivers became of great importance, and since the discovery of the Mississippi by De Soto… white men have held dominion.
“It has been by means of this transportation that the 13 colonies became the greatest nation in the world. And, we are appreciative of the privileges that have been endowed upon us.
“For more than 30 years the Eagle Packet Co. has been mindful of Cape Girardeau and its shipping facilities and the company has done its part to promote that great branch of commerce — river transportation. To show its appreciation of Cape Girardeau, the Eagle Packet Co., has named its newest boat after this city and to us today is the duty of expressing out appreciation of the honor that has been conferred upon us.”
Speaking for the City of St. Louis, Mayor Henry W. Kiel expressed himself as being very pleased to have given an opportunity to visit Cape Girardeau, and extend to this city the greetings of “your sister city of St. Louis.”
“This is a wonderful party. It speaks well for Cape Girardeau. This wonderful multitude gathered here gives encouragement to the company, which today is placing its newest boat in service,” he said. “Cape Girardeau gives promise of becoming a great city — and she is a sister to St. Louis, and we like you. Our time, I believe, has not been misspent in coming here to assist you in celebrating the advent of this new boat.
“Every effort is being made rightfully to increase river transportation and to this end the Eagle Packet Co. has given you a boat, which is the latest word in construction, with every facility, with every accommodation, and you certainly have something to be proud of. Capt. Leyhe is deeply interested in Cape Girardeau and he invited us here to see you, and believe me we do not regret the trip. This is one of the most beautiful sights ever witnessed on the Mississippi River. I congratulate you. I congratulate your mayor for such a fine city, and I congratulate you all. Good luck and God bless you.”
Greetings from Hyde
Greetings from the state of Missouri, through her governor, Arthur M. Hyde, were carried to Cape Girardeau today by Merrill E. Otis, chairman of the Missouri Public Service Commission, who, in a short address, expressed the appreciation of the chief executive for the invitation to attend the ceremonies.
“I have comet to bring you greetings from the governor of Missouri and to bring congratulations to the Eagle Packet Co. and Cape Girardeau, the metropolis of Southeast Missouri, and after which this handsome boat is named. Yet, after all, you don’t care to hear me talk, but those who in years past have been your bosom friends, and who have gone out and made their mark in the wold, and yet remembering that their home after all is in Cape Girardeau.
“I have seen Cape Girardeans in many parts of the state and in every instance they have taken advantage of the opportunity to remind me that they are from your city. My fondest hope and wish is that the boat, and many others after it by the same name, shall carry forth the big ideals with which this steamer is endowed.”
The bronze tablet given by the Chamber of Commerce and to be placed on a prominent part of the boat, was unveiled after an appropriate address by Dean R.S. Douglass of the Teachers College, who spoke in high terms of the Eagle Packet Co. and its officials, and of what their service has meant to Cape Girardeau.
Referring to amazement expressed by visitors at the large crowd which had turned out to greet the new boat, he declared that Cape Girardeau is only partially repaying years of splendid service given by the company.
“The owners of this boat are the worthy descendants of a long line of river men who gave their lives to river work. The people of Cape Girardeau know that the representatives of the Eagle Packet Co. have always stood as good citizens and always willing to lend a helping hand in every good movement.
“It is no surprise to us that Cape Girardeau today should honor the Eagle Packet Co., and it is for this supreme assistance that they have given, that this tablet is presented in appreciation of the untiring work and faithful service of the company.”
Beautiful flowers, given by many Cape Girardeau organizations, were also presented by the speaker “in token of the regard of our people.”
Judge Daues responds
Responding for the Eagle Packet Company, Charles Daues, judge of the St. Louis Court of Appeals, and a native of Cape Girardeau, recalled in eloquent terms the struggles of the packet company in its attempt to maintain service on the Mississippi river.
Recalling to the minds of his hearers, that the late Capt. Harry Leyhe had planned and superintended construction of the new “Cape Girardeau”, the speaker declared that “this meeting would not be complete unless I speak of Harry Leyhe, who now lies sleeping beneath the cedars of Alton, Illinois.
“I am happy to acknowledge the distinguished honor I have of representing a distinguished corporation in responding to this memorable occasion,” declared the speaker and then turning to where Capts. “Buck” and Harry Leyhe were sitting, introduced each to the crowd. There was a roar of applause as the two popular brothers rose to their feet and acknowledged the applause.
“This is a red letter day for Cape Girardeau. Never in my life was I prouder of her. I shall never forget this occasion.
“Here is a new steamer. As property rights are involved, it belongs to the Eagle Packet Co. In transportation it belongs to cities along the river, but today it is your pride and in years to come it will bear your name wherever it goes.”
He declared that if the river and steamboating should be taken away from here, Cape Girardeau would lose much of its interest, at least to him. But, he added, instead of a boat making two trips a week here, there should be one every day, for there is sufficient business to justify it, he said.
Immediately after the close of the talks, the Rev. C.H. Morton, pastor of the Presbyterian Church, said the benediction.
Mary Christine Rolwing (Southeast Missourian archive)
The christening
Then came the christening.
Attractive Mary Christine Rolwing, escorted by officers of the company, walked along the gangplank to the bow of the boat, amid the cheers of the throng.
Taking a silver-encased bottle, she crashed it against the prow of the boat with the words “I christen you Cape Girardeau,” and simultaneously there was a tap from the ship’s bell, and the pretty name plate on the pilot house which had hitherto been concealed was uncovered, revealing the name “Cape Girardeau.”
Attired in a white gown under a cape of white, the pretty Thebes girl presented an unusually attractive picture as she formally christened the boat.
Congratulations were bestowed upon the 16-year-old girl by Capts. “Buck” and Harry Leyhe, who, in selecting Miss Rolwing to do the christening, acknowledged a friendship of many years’ standing for the prominent Thebes family of Marchildon and Rolwing. Miss Rolwing’s grandfather and father, in turn, have been Thebes representatives of the Eagle Packet Company.
Part of the crowd estimated at 5,000 persons lining Water Street on April 23, 1924, for the christening of the third steamer Cape Girardeau. The photo was made from the top deck of the boat. (Courtesy of Raymond "Peg" Meyer ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Crowd came early
The steamer Cape Girardeau came here today with a record of being one of the fastest, if not the speediest, boat now in packet service on the Mississippi River.
Designed especially for freight and passenger service between St. Louis and Cape girardeau, with the knowledge that speed will play its part in the work that the steamer must do, the new boat was equipped with power sufficient to enable it to compete with any boat on the river.
The steamer, presented to Cape Girardeau people today for their approval, is larger than the old Bald Eagle, which “tooted” its farewell to this place last Saturday — and, what is more important in these modern days of speed, it is much faster and, incidentally, safer.
It was built at the Howard Shipyards at Jeffersonville, Indiana, and was launched there on May 23, 1923, nearly a year ago. On Nov. 14, nearly six months afterwards, it left its port to make the trip to the Alton shipyards, and passed Cape Girardeau two days afterwards, giving local people only a fleeting glimpse as it sped by. Since that time the boat has been under the care of expert decorators and finishers, who were completing the decorations before the boat was placed in service.
On the first glimpse of the boat today Cape Girardeau people saw a boat 233 feet in length from bow to stern, just 23 feet longer than the old Bald Eagle, and 46 feet in width, 6 feet wider than the boat which it follows in service of the Eagle Packet Co. Its hull is of steel, while that of other river boats is of wood.
Safety is feature
In gross tonnage the new boat far exceeds the old. The old Bald Eagle had a carrying capacity of 463 tons, while the new boat, under government regulations, is allowed to carry 900 tons and officials of the Eagle Packet Co., insist that it would carry much more, if necessary.
The new steamer can accommodate 150 passengers in first class staterooms, as compared with 40 staterooms, and a capacity of 110 passengers on the old Eagle. Running water is furnished in each room, while all are “airy” and comfortable.
Cape Girardeau people, gathered on the wharf today, saw a new boat, spick and span in every detail. Against the current of the river, which ordinarily is of some worry to pilots, the new boat pulled along with ease and in the maneuvers to the short to land on her maiden trip, followed obediently the will of her pilot.
During the months since the new boat was formally launched at the Shipyard at Jeffersonville, officials of the Eagle Packet Co., have spared neither time nor labor in making it ready for the service which it will give to shippers here and at St. Louis and intermediate points. Everything has been done for the comfort of passengers, while every precaution has been extended to care for freight and any merchandise entrusted to its care.
That there is less danger from an accident because of the steel hull, which prevents any such disasters as caused the swamping of two former boats of the company, which went down when they hit hidden snags in the river.
Safety of passengers and freight has been the motto of the company in the construction of the new boat.
On the first trip
Included in the passenger list on the steamer Cape Girardeau’s inaugural trip were: Mayor Henry W. Kiel, Louis Nolte, comptroller, city of St. Louis; Judge Charles H. Daues; James A. Troy, assistant secretary, Chamber of Commerce; Mr. and Mrs. Dan Becker, Leo Becker, Richard Ralf, Mr. and Mrs. William L. Allen, Mrs. E. Spencer, Mrs. E. Browning, W.J. McDonald, supervisor, United States steamboat inspection service; Mrs. W.J. McDonald; Mrs. A.W. Griesedieck and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Vance, Harry Hope, L.H. Wickenden, L.H. Cubberly, Tom Barnett, A.C. Randal, Edward Hauschulte, T.T. Lewis, Perry Lewis, Mr. and Mrs. R.H. Lewis, and Mr. and Mrs. Louis Basso.
Out-of-town passengers are: Merrill E. Otis, chairman Public Service Commission, Jefferson City; J.H.. Caruthers, Jefferson City; Mr. and Mrs. J.A. File, Chester, Illinois; E.H. Wagener, mayor of Chester; Mrs. E.H. Wagener, Chester; J.S. Johnson and Herman Mauch, Chester; Harry Grueninger, Tom Wilder, Andrew Wilder of Ste. Genevieve; Mr. and Mrs. Peter Wilder, E.P. Becker, T.W. Rowe of Grand Tower, Illinois; C.L. Harrison, A.R. Zoelsmann, Mayor J.A. Barks, City Commissioners Roy Brissenden and Martin Krueger of Cape Girardeau; Capt. Jeff Williams and S.C. Hornbrook of Evansville, Indiana; Dr. R.J. Enloe, Jefferson City.
NEW BOAT IS THIRD TO GET NAME OF ‘CAPE’
But steamer is first to be
built especially for
this river run
The new river steamer of the Eagle Packet Co., dedicated at ceremonies today, is the third boat of that line to be named after this city and placed in service between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis. In the 50 years of service that the Eagle Packet Co. has given this section, two former Cape Girardeaus have been operated on the river here.
The first boat bearing the name “Cape Girardeau,” and better known to river men as the “red-stacked” boat, ran for years in the local river service. When placed in operation on the river between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, it was known as the “War Eagle,” but appropriate ceremonies were held here in 1903 (actually, 1901) and Miss Lucy Leech, member of a pioneer family, had the honor of dedicating it at ceremonies early one night that year.
Another dedication
The ceremonies for that boat were similar to those held here today, except that the crowd today was much larger and more generous in its welcome, but officials of the Eagle Packet Co. were much pleased then at the reception given the boat.
The first boat christened “Cape Girardeau” sank in the Mississippi River north of Ste. Genevieve in 1911 without loss of life and a boat formerly known as the “Spread Eagle” was placed in this service, without any special dedicatory services. This boat was in service on the Ohio River for many years, when it was brought here. It was better known to local rivermen as the “little Cape Girardeau.”
This boat also sank after hitting a concealed pier in the river near Fort Gage, Illinois, but again without loss of life. Since Oct. 21, 1916, when that boat sank, the Bald Eagle has been in almost continuous service on the river here, never having its name changed because it was the hope of the company to build a new boat bearing the name of this place.
The steamer dedicated today is the first boat to be built new throughout and to be originally named after this place and rivermen say that it is one of the best boats on the river.
CAPE’S CREW STEPS OUT IN NEW UNIFORMS
“Spick and span” in new uniforms, pressed and tailored for the occasion, members of the crew of the new Cape Girardeau — From Capt. “Buck” Leyhe to the striker in the boiler room — today showed their pride in their new boat as they showed visitors over its decks and through its staterooms on its first opening to the public.
The order went out from the headquarters of the Eagle Packet Co., in St. Louis months ago, that the maiden trip of the boat to Cape Girardeau must see every member of the crew attired in new uniform — and the order was followed to the slightest detail.
There were the maids in their trim caps and dresses, the clerks and officers in regular suits, and Capt. Leyhe, himself, and the purser, Fred V. Grueniger, were arrayed in snappy uniforms befitting their ranks.
The crew today included 23 members, in addition to the 23 roustabouts carried to handle the freight. And, it was a proud and happy bunch, too.
Capt. Leyhe was in charge as master, Fred Von Grueniger is the purser, and George M. Street and E.O. Hines are the pilots. Fred Butham and Werner Von Grueniger are the engineers, and the latter is a son of the purser, who is widely known to many Cape Girardeans. E.E. Sprinkle is the mate and George W. White is the steward.
Capt. William H. "Buck" Leyhe, master of the CG3 Cape Girardeau, and Charles Daues, judge of the St. Louis Court of Appeals and a native of Cape Girardeau, hold the bronze table that was presented to the steamer's owners by the citizens of Cape Girardeau in 1924. (Southeast Missourian archive)
BRONZE TABLET FOR THE NEW BOAT FROM THE CITY
Steamer Cape Girardeau
Capt. Wm. H. Leyhe, master.
This Memorial presented by the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Girardeau, MO., on the occasion of the dedication of the new steamer Cape Girardeau, in grateful recognition of a friendly relationship and loyal service of over 30 years.
April 23, 1924.
A bronze tablet bearing these words was formally unveiled at the ceremonies for the new steamer Cape Girardeau today and the tablet, placed in a prominent place on the new boat, my bee seen by passengers on the steamer.
The tablet was presented by the Chamber of Commerce in “grateful recognition” of the service and cooperation that the Eagle Packet Co. has given in the past years and of the “loyal service” that Capt. Leyhe has shown for Cape Girardeau.
The tablet is 18 inches wide by 30 inches in size and was made by a large engraving company, and placed on the boat before sailing from St. Louis, but was formally unveiled at the services today.
Also of interest in regard to the inauguration of service of the CG3 in 1924 is the fact that Cape Girardeau’s own music man, Raymond “Peg Meyer, and his orchestra entertained travelers that first summer aboard the CG3. An article dated April 18, 1924, said he was joined by Bergmann Snider on drums.
Among the passengers listed as having arrived in Cape Girardeau on the steamer's maiden voyage was Tom Barnett, artist and architect. While I can't prove it, I would bet Mr. Barnett was here to consult with George and Fred Naeter, owners of the Southeast Missourian, about the plans he was making for a new building for their newspaper.
The CG3 was sold by Eagle Packet Co. to the Greene Line of Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1935, and it as renamed the Gordon C. Greene.
