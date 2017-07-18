- Houck describes 1860s Cape Girarardeau (4/30/19)
Tarzan Jr., visits Cape
Johnny Sheffield wore his Cub Scout uniform, when he appeared in Cape Girardeau in July 1942. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Tarzan Jr., swung into Cape Girardeau the summer of 1942, not on strategically placed jungle vines, but aboard a Frisco passenger train.
Johnny Sheffield, 11, was already a veteran actor, when he arrived here on July 21, 1942. After beginning his career on stage in 1938, he was chosen the following year from among 300 juvenile actors by Johnny Weissmuller -- Tarzan, himself -- to be his film son. Adopted son, actually, since Weissmuller and his co-star in the Tarzan films, Maureen O'Sullivan, weren't actually married.
At the time Sheffield came to Cape Girardeau, he had already appeared as Boy in two Tarzan flicks: "Tarzan Finds a Son!" and "Tarzan's Secret Treasure." His third jungle film -- "Tarzan's New York Adventure" -- debuted in 1942.
But Sheffield's appearance here wasn't to bolster movie ticket sales. He was here to sell war bonds and stamps. His efforts proved successful, netting $27,100, enough to buy a 14-ton Army tank, with some to spare.
Here are two stories from the Southeast Missourian telling of Sheffield's time in Cape Girardeau. Several G.D. Fronabarger photographs were published in the newspaper, but none of the negatives have survived. I'm including the best of the images that I copied from microfilm.
Published Tuesday, July 21, 1942:
TARZAN'S BOY SPURS SALE OF BONDS OF WAR
Screen Actor Tells How Patriotic Tour Counts on Studies.
Johnny Sheffield -- better known as Tarzan Jr. -- a boy's boy if ever there was one -- sat with his feet propped on the dashboard of the truck hauling the 13-ton Army tank with which he appears on his tours selling war bonds and stamps for the Treasury Department. Following afternoon appearances on the business streets in connection with an intensive war bond campaign, he was to be in a parade tonight and appear later at the weekly band concert in Courthouse Park.
Trying to corral this young movie star here long enough for an interview was like chasing a young mustang. First at the Frisco station, where he arrived at 12:30 o'clock and again at Hotel Marquette, where he had lunch with for Cub Scouts who, incidentally, were the envy of scores of youngsters -- he was rushed by one group of admirers after another.
Finally reached through the crowd which surrounded him, he suggested that the interview be conducted in the cab of the truck, away from the throng. There was no reticence in his speech. His answers were direct.
Lessons Never Stop.
Johnny has to spend 21 hours a week on his studies, about 3 hours each morning, so between that and this tour selling bonds and stamps, he has little time for freedom. For his studies, Johnny said, his tutor, Fletcher Clark, has him preparing a diary of the trip. This incorporates his spelling, writing, reading and English and keeps him pretty busy. In answer to his grade, the 11-year-old youngster said he is now in the sixth, and that in Los Angeles he attends a school conducted in connection with the University of California in Los Angeles.
The chunky youngster, asked about his favorite sports, named swimming as the top, but complained that he doesn't get to take a dip each day. Baseball would come well up on the list of favorites, but, he said, "I like them all." His principal hobby, Johnny said, is collecting cartridges, of which he has several hundred.
Before beginning the present tour, young Tarzan completed with Johnny Weissmuller and Maurine O'Sullivan, the picture, "Tarzan's New York Adventure." It was 2 1/2 years in production, the youngster said, but his working time was only about a year. When he returns to Los Angeles in a couple of weeks, he will have another of the same type to start.
Sells Many Bonds.
Coming in with Johnny were his mother, Mrs. Reginald Sheffield; his tutor, Mr. Clark, and Sidney Phifer, who is connected with the exploitation division of Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer pictures. On the truck supporting the tank are Staff Sgt. Eugene Farren, Sgt. Charles Ernest and Pvt. Roy Olsen. The tour started 7 1/2 weeks ago and for the members there has been little real rest. Sunday and Monday they were in St. Louis and Wednesday the youth appears in Memphis, Tennessee. Another week and a half remains of the exhibition and promotional campaign.
Thus far young Tarzan, appearing on the tank and making talks before public, has sold well over $1,000,000 worth of war bonds. Definite totals were not available.
Besides his appearance in each of the main business sections of town this afternoon, Tarzan will talk tonight at Courthouse Park on "A Boy's Place in America." This will be during a concert by the Municipal Band which will follow a parade down Broadway from Central High School at 7 o'clock. Other talks are to be made by Dr. W.W. Parker ad Rush H. Limbaugh. Throughout the program, war stamps will be sold and applications taken for any denomination bond.
To accommodate the crowd, temporary seats for 2,000 persons have been constructed. These will be in addition to the benches which are already at hand. At Courthouse Park, as at each of his public appearances, young Tarzan will be accompanied by Cub Scouts and appear in his uniform as a Cub. The first group with him, at the luncheon, were Charles David Bolen, Freddie Goodwin, Kenneth Hargens and Fowler Jones.
This shot was taken at the railroad passenger station in downtown Cape Girardeau on July 21, 1942, and shows part of the crowd that greeted Johnny Sheffield upon his arrival. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Published Wednesday, July 22, 1942:
BOND BUYERS PUT UP CASH FOR ONE TANK
Exceed Quota in Intensive Drive to Help Finance Victory.
Somewhere off an assembly line today is rolling a 14-ton Army tank. It doesn't bear the name "Cape Girardeau," but it well might, for the city Tuesday, in a great display of bond and stamp buying under the direction of Johnny Sheffield, young Tarzan of the movies, raised $27,100, going over the top in its drive to gain at least $26,000 to purchase "A Tank for a Yank."
The climax on the bond and stamp selling campaign came Tuesday night at Courthouse Park. There, at a concert by the Municipal Band with patriotic speeches by Dr. W.W. Parker, Rush H. Limbaugh and young Tarzan, and with Dan R. Blount as master of ceremonies, purchase after purchase of bonds and stamps was made. Stamps in denominations from 10 cents to $1, and bonds from the $25 variety up to one $10,000 security were sold.
Run Out of Stamps.
In the afternoon, with Johnny riding atop the bank brought along for the stamp and bond caravan, a tour was made of each business section of town and to the shoe factory. So many stamps were sold that the supply had to be replenished. While numerous applications were made for bonds at the movie star's urging. Assisting Johnny from the top of the tank were Louis Hecht, member of the committee in charge, and Scout Executive Frank M. Chase.
The bonds and stamps were sold from the platform of a truck outfitted as an office. In charge of the cash and stamps were Miss Mesie Astholz and Mrs. Chester Rhodes. Helping them on the platform was Johnny's mother, Mrs. Reginald Sheffield. Young women who sold the stamps were Misses Laura Jean Markham, Zoe Leuer, Marilyn Pollack and Cecelia Hecht. In charge of the cash and stamps at night were Misses Doris Welter and Geraldine Gockel.
Prefers to Be Johnny.
The program at the park, attended by an estimated 2,000 persons, followed a parade down Broadway of numerous marching units to music by the high school band. Center of attraction was Tarzan on his tank.
Making his appearance at the park, Johnny was in fine form as he exchanged quips with Mr. Blount. He particularly lamented that they had to leave on an early morning train, and asked that he be called Johnny, because, "I don't like that Tarzan." He did, however, get in a plug for his newest picture.
Mrs. Sheffield, asked to speak, told the audience not to stop buying bonds and stamps, and said that the sales here compare favorably with those in much larger cities. In those places, she said, it is expected that large sums of bonds will be sold, while in the smaller communities it is a real accomplishment to sell enough bonds to purchase a tank.
Dr. Parker, in his talk, pointed out that the war is likely to be a long one and that only through purchases of war bonds and stamps will we be able to help the men on the fighting front. Without help from the home front, Dr. Parker said, the men on the battle line could not have any equipment to fight.
In his talk Mr. Limbaugh told the crowd that civilians can never measure in dollars and cents the sacrifices being made by men in the Army and Navy. He urged that bonds and stamps be purchased as often and in as large quantities as possible to sustain the boys at the front who know the toil and sweat and blood of battle.
Johnny Sheffield, standing at ladder, took time out from sell war bonds and stamps for a dip at the swimming pool at the Country Club, where it was reported "he really had a swell time." (Southeast Missourian Aarchive)
Here the young Tarzan is pictured with Clyde D. Harris, left, the county war bond chairman, and Mayor R.E. Beckman, as well as some other Cub Scouts, who formed his escort during his time in Cape Girardeau. (Southeast Missourian archive)
In all, Sheffield played Boy in eight Tarzan films. After he outgrew the character, he took on other roles, including that of Bomba, the Jungle Boy. He was Bomba in 12 movies.
Sheffield left the movie industry when he was 24 to pursue his education. Eventually, he married and had three children.
He died on Oct. 15, 2010, in Chula Vista, California, at age 79.
