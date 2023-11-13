*Menu
Southeast Missourian
Jennifer Smith Broeckling
Most people dont know where to begin when buying or selling a business. At Murphy Business Sales, we guide clients through the complicated process so that they get to the closing table successfully. Jennifer Smith Broeckling has a bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA from Southeast Missouri State University, along with two graduate degrees in banking from Vanderbilt and LSU. She is also a Board Certified Intermediary (BCI) and a Certified Merger & Acquisition Intermediary (CMAI). Jennifer lives in Cape Girardeau and is married to John Broeckling. They have three kids (Madeline, Ben, and Emma) and one strange little dog. To learn more about business valuations and how Murphy Business Sales helps buyers and sellers with mergers and acquisitions, visit murphybusinessofcape.com. Jennifer can be reached at j.broeckling@murphybusiness.com or at 573.335.1885.
12 Ideas to Attract and Keep Employees

Posted Monday, November 13, 2023, at 3:40 PM

The job market is very competitive and one of the more challenging tasks a business owner deals with. Finding and keeping the right employee takes time and ultimately, it’s costly. But the cost of not getting the right employee or losing the one you’ve recruited, trained, and invested in, is even more costly. By offering some attractive perks you can significantly enhance your ability to attract and retain employees and create a more appealing work environment. Here are some common perks companies are offering to their employees:

1. Flexible Work Arrangements:

  • Remote work options

  • Flexible hours or compressed workweeks

  • Telecommuting or hybrid work models

2. Health and Wellness:

  • Comprehensive health insurance plans

  • Wellness programs, fitness memberships, or gym subsidies

  • Mental health resources and counseling services

3. Professional Development:

  • Opportunities for skill development and career advancement

  • Reimbursement for continuing education, workshops, or certifications

  • Mentorship and coaching programs

4. Work-Life Balance:

  • Paid time off (vacation, sick leave, personal days)

  • Paid parental leave for both mother and father

  • Family-friendly policies and childcare support

5. Financial Benefits:

  • Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses

  • Retirement plans, such as 401(k) matching

  • Stock options or equity participation

6. Employee Recognition:

  • Regular performance recognition and awards

  • Employee of the month/year programs

  • Public acknowledgment of achievements

7. Casual and Fun Atmosphere:

  • Casual dress code or themed dress-up days

  • Company outings, team-building activities, and social events

  • Game rooms, lounges, or relaxation spaces

8. Food and Beverage Perks:

  • On-site cafes, snack bars, or fully stocked kitchens

  • Catered lunches or regular team meals

  • Coffee, tea, and refreshment stations

9. Transportation Support:

  • Commuter benefits or transportation subsidies

  • Bike storage, showers, or facilities for active commuters

  • Remote work allowances to offset commuting costs

10. Employee Assistance Programs:

  • Counseling services for personal and work-related issues

  • Legal assistance or financial counseling services

  • Educational programs for dealing with life events and stressors

11. Volunteering and Community Engagement:

  • Paid time off for service-oriented activities

  • Company-sponsored volunteer initiatives

  • Partnerships with local nonprofits for community involvement

12. Technology and Tools:

  • Quality equipment and software for work tasks

  • Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) programs

  • Reimbursement for personal device upgrades

These ideas and not something you have to implement all at once. Consider two or three perks you can implement each year. Remember, the best perks will align with your company's culture, values, and the preferences of your employees. Seeking feedback from employees can also ensure that the perks you offer meet their needs. By implementing just a few perks a year, you can keep your company competitive in the job market.

