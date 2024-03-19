- How Getting Your Business Valued Shapes its Future (2/20/24)
Announcing the Sale of Your Business: Common Employee Questions and Concerns
Announcing the sale of your business to employees can be a delicate matter that requires good communication and keeping the news confidential until the sale is definite. Mishandling communication can lead to a host of unwanted problems that can easily be avoided with some preparation. Before you share the big news with employees think through your communication plan with the new owners so that everyone is on the same page and prepared to address some of the most common questions and concerns that might arise from employees.
- Job Security: "Will my job be safe?" This is typically the first and most pressing concern for employees. They will want to know if there will be layoffs and if their position or responsibilities will change.
- Changes in Leadership and Management: "Who will be leading the company?" Employees will be curious about any changes in leadership, management styles, and whether the new owners will bring in their own team to replace current leadership.
- Salary and Benefits: "Will my salary and benefits change?" Questions about compensation, health benefits, retirement plans, paid time off, and other perks are very common. Employees will want reassurance that these things will remain intact or understand any changes that might occur.
- Company Culture and Values: "How will the company culture change?" Employees will be concerned about how the sale might affect the company's culture and values, especially if the acquiring company has a different approach or philosophy.
- Operational Changes: "What changes will we see in our day-to-day operations?" Employees will be interested in understanding how their roles, responsibilities, and workflows might change under new ownership.
- Contracts and Agreements: "Will our existing contracts and agreements be honored?" For those with specific employment contracts, there will be questions about the continuation or renegotiation of these agreements.
- Opportunities for Growth and Advancement: "Will there still be opportunities for promotion and career development?" Employees will want to know if the sale will open new opportunities for growth or limit their career trajectories within the company.
- Relocation: "Will the company relocate?" If the sale could potentially involve moving the company to a new location, employees will be concerned about the impact on their commute or relocation expectations.
- Timeline for Changes: "When will these changes take place?" Employees will seek clarity on the timeline for any transitions, restructuring, or operational changes following the sale.
- Reason for the Sale: "Why is the company being sold?" Understanding the reasons behind the sale can help employees gauge the financial health of the business and the strategic goals of the new ownership.
- Employee Involvement: "How can we be involved in the transition process?" Some employees might want to know if there will be opportunities for them to contribute to the transition process or provide feedback.
- Communication Plans: "How will we be kept informed about changes?" Ongoing communication is crucial, and employees will appreciate regular updates about the transition process and any future changes.
Remember, selling your business isn’t just a significant event for you but for your employees as well. Anticipate common questions employees will have and give honest, clear, and empathetic responses to help mitigate fears, build trust, and ensure a smoother transition for everyone involved. By thinking through what you would want to experience if you were on the receiving end of this news, you'll minimize negative effects that a change like this can bring about and reduce the chances of employees leaving – setting both the company and its future owners up for success. If you are thinking about selling your business at some point, reach out to us for a confidential conversation to see how we can help you prepare for a positive transition.
