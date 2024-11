Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, celebrates with starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, right, and teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 6-3. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman connects for a walk-off grand slam home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk-off grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kiké Hernández, bottom, scores past New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells on a sacrifice fly ball by Will Smith during the fifth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Jack Flaherty reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kiké Hernández scores past New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells on a sacrifice fly by Will Smith during the fifth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani slides into second base for a double past New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman breaks his bat hitting a ground out against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, right, celebrates with Juan Soto after both scored on Stanton's two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after advancing to third on a fielding error by New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. steals second base next to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a fielders choice by Anthony Volpe against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates a triple against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS