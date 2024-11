Daniel Sandoval tries to dig out his truck that got stuck in snow after dropping off his daughter at work in Weed, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A snow covered telescope stands on northern Germany's 1,142-meter (3,743 feet) highest mountain 'Brocken' at the Harz mountains near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Prince Albert Cairn, built in 1862 by Queen Victoria, is surrounded by snow and ice, near Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Friday Nov. 22, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emme Miller, 18, left, her mom, Jennifer, center, and dad, Darren, walk through the snow along Second Avenue in the Allendale neighboorhood in Kenosha, Wis., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars drive through curve in a forest of the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, after snow falls during the night on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A railroad worker clears the tracks of snow on northern Germany's 1,142-meter (3,743 feet) highest mountain 'Brocken' at the Harz mountains near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view of the snow in Holmfirth, west Yorkshire, Tuesday Nov. 19, 2024. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Visitors move as snow falls, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Snow and ice near Balmedie in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A groundskeeper shovels snow on the field in the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The snow-covered quay at Buerkliplatz on Lake Zurich on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland, as widespread snowfall from the evening before and during the night caused traffic disruptions in large parts of the Central Plateau. (Til Buergy/Keystone via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chuck Benjamin pulls a cart with his dog named Shadow across Broadway Avenue as snow falls in downtown Bismarck, N.D., Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2024, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Snow covers the village of Matrakeresztes, Hungary, after an overnight snowfall, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A driver, left, waits for his truck to be removed from an accident site after sliding into a hillside during snow showers, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, near Quinwood, W.Va. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A car drives along a snow-covered road in the forest of Fontainebleau, south of Paris, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS