Traditional Russian wooden dolls, called Matryoshka, depicting Republican presidential nominee an former US President Donald Trump, center left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Election day worker Sean Vander Waal prepares to open a polling place,Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People arrive at a polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A poll worker holds a roll of "I Voted" stickers at a polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young girl accompanies her father as he votes at a polling place inside Dad's Garage Theatre Company, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteers check the ballots at the Bronx County Supreme Court in New York on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An American flag flies in the wind as a voter leaves a polling site after casting a ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/David Goldman) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A horse looks out over campaign signs near a polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Black Mountain, N.C. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Precinct commissioners Ruby Augustine and Aloysius Cunningham, right, look on as Linda Matthews assists her husband Johnny Matthews, Sr. inside a voting booth as they vote at the Greater Evergreen Baptist Church in New Orleans on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Johnny Matthews, Sr. waits to vote at the Greater Evergreen Baptist Church in New Orleans on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Precinct commissioner Lula Joseph, left, hugs Deneen Surtain after she cast her vote at the Household of Faith Church in New Orleans on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A voter arrives at the 146-year-old Buck Creek school to cast their ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in rural Perry, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters line up to enter their polling place at the Cincinnati Observatory on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, center, votes with his sons at the St Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS