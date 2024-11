Election workers review ballots at the Denver Elections Division in Denver on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Chet Strange) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An observer watches as election workers sort ballots at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Election officials recount the vote to make sure the counts match at a polling station in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker moves sorted ballots into trays, as reflected in a mirror, at the King County Elections headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Evangeline Hebron wears an American flag headband, earrings and shirt while opening ballots to prepare for counting at King County Elections headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An elections staffer hangs scanner tapes used in early voting at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Election worker sorts ballots at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Election workers count ballots at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An election worker processes mail-in ballots for the 2024 General Election at the Philadelphia Election Warehouse, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Election officials check in ballots that were cast in-person on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at St. Charles County Election Authority in St. Charles, MO. ( Zachary Linhares/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS