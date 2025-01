The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol as a rehearsal takes place on the West Front ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Master Sgt. Matthew Nall stands in for President-elect Donald Trump during a rehearsal on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the U.S. military Joint Honor Guard parade as they rehearse ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration, at the North Lawn in front of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers place chairs during the rehearsal on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker straightens chairs on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the military march on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the U.S. military Joint Honor Guard parade as they rehearse ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration, at the North Lawn in front of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the the U.S. Marine Band, "The President's Own," play during a rehearsal on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the military march on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol as a rehearsal begins on the West Front ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The podium on the stage is seen on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol after a rehearsal ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the military check notes during the rehearsal on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stand-ins rehearse the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers clear snow during the rehearsal on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the military march on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) ASSOCIATED PRESS