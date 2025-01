President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Melania Trump and Usha Vance watch as President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk after visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump greets family members at the grave of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump talks with the family of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover during a visit to Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The motorcade of Vice President-elect JD Vance departs Arlington National Cemetery following a wreath laying ceremony, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump walks to greet the family of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover during a visit to Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump touches the headstone of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Christian Knauss during a visit to Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melina Trump talk with family members of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Christian Knauss, in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump greets family members at the grave of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump walks at Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance arrive at Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump, followed by Melania Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance arrive at Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Melania Trump and Usha Vance arrive before President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Donald Trump Jr., and his children arrive before President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive before President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, escorted by Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, commanding general of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, arrive for a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests arrive before President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and sons Joseph and Theodore arrive before President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ivanka Trump arrives before President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The motorcade of Vice President-elect JD Vance arrives for a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance are escorted by Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, commanding general of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington,, as Melania Trump and Usha Vance watch as they arrive for a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests arrive before President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr., arrive before President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Va., as Melania Trump and Usha Vance watch at left, (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

