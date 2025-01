Migrants walk through Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico in an attempt to reach the U.S. border, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Colombian migrant Margelis Tinoco, 48, left, cries after her CBP One appointment was canceled at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the border with the U.S., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People cross the border into Mexico from the United States, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol along the border wall separating Mexico and the United States, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants Daniela Medina, right, and Oldris Rodriguez hug in celebration after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants with appointments wait to present their documents to U.S. immigration agents as part of their asylum applications at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the border with the U.S., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A migrant seeking asylum holds up the CBP One app showing his appointment was canceled after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump honk as they pass a group from La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), meaning The Union of the Entire People, marching to protest the inauguration of President-elect Trump, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Colombian migrant Margelis Tinoco, 48, cries after her CBP One appointment was canceled at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the border with the U.S., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A girl from the Mexican state of Morelia sleeps in front of a sign for Tijuana as her family's CBP One application appointments to apply for asylum in the United States were declared not valid on the application Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico, shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn-in. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Yuslay Rodriguez share a hug with her daughter and friends after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sonia Rosa Sifore and other anti-Trump protesters gather in Federal Plaza to rally for a number of issues, including immigrant rights, the Israel-Hamas war, women's reproductive rights, racial equality and others, on the day of President Trump's Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants walk through Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, in an attempt to reach the U.S. border, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente) ASSOCIATED PRESS

La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), meaning The Union of the Entire People, march to protest the inauguration of incoming President-elect Donald Trump, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants with CBP One application appointments to apply for asylum in the United States look on after their appointments were declared not valid on the application Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico, shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn-in. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters parade effigies of billionaires Elon Musk, President Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos as they rally outside City Hall on the day of Trump's Inauguration Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Young Venezuelan migrants play with toy cars and guns at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marcela Medina and her husband Enrique Corea of Venezuela react to seeing that their appointment was canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as they wait near the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A farmworker picks fruit at a citrus farm in Kern County, Calif., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The border wall is pictured in the Sunland Park area of New Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A band serenades two women near where the border wall separating Mexico and the United States reaches the Pacific Ocean Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sun sets behind the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol along the border wall separating Mexico and the United States, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol truck rides along the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Anapra neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, is pictured behind the border wall from the Sunland Park area of New Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A train travels adjacent to the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Anti-Trump protesters march to Trump Tower as they rally for a number of issues, including immigrant rights, the Israel-Hamas war, women's reproductive rights, racial equality and others, on the day of President Trump's Inauguration Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office after their scheduled meetings were canceled and they were turned away soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Venezuelan migrant collects water at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office after their scheduled meetings were canceled and they were turned away soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office after their scheduled meetings were canceled and they were turned away soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Yender Romero shows the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app on his cell phone, which he said he used to apply for asylum in the U.S. and is waiting on an answer, at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Venezuelan migrant wakes up at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman holds up a handcrafted Donald Trump voodoo doll as protesters hold a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall about immigrant rights, the Israel-Hamas war, women's reproductive rights, racial equality and others, on the day of President Trump's Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sylvia Martinez and her daughter Maria of El Salvador, hug and get emotional as they see that their afternoon appointment was canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young Venezuelan migrant with a toy gun plays with other children at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A farmworker picks fruit at a citrus farm in Kern County, Calif., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants Ruthmervis Tiamo, right, and her daughter Sofia Ferrer become emotional while having a video chat with relatives in their home country after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Farmworkers work in a field Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteer Karen Parker walks along a road next to the border wall separating Mexico and the United States where a year ago she would offer medical aid to large groups of migrants who had crossed the border illegally to apply for asylum, in Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pedestrians arrive into downtown El Paso after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORRECTS TYPO IN AGE - Erlinda hugs her 10-year-old daughter as they listen to Nora Sandigo, an immigration advocate, speak about options for their U.S. born children if they are deported, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants and advocates stand alongside a piñata of President-elect Donald Trump as they hold a protest in support of immigrants and asylum seekers near where the border wall separating Mexico and the United States reaches the Pacific Ocean a day before the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteer Karen Parker lights a cigarette next to the border wall separating Mexico and the United States where a year ago she would offer medical aid to large groups of migrants who had crossed the border illegally to apply for asylum, in Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commuters leave Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, while crossing to El Paso, Texas, through the Paso del Norte bridge Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. immigration officers stand guard at the Paso del Norte bridge that connects Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas, before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commuters wait in lines to cross over to El Paso, Texas from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico at the Paso del Norte bridge before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers harvest a field that runs along the border wall near the Mexico-United States border, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Alamo, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commuters wait in lines to cross over to El Paso, Texas from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico at the Paso del Norte bridge before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A mother reads a pamphlet to help her family prepare in the event she is apprehended by immigration authorities, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Santiago Lopez, of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas, walks past tents at a shelter for migrants days ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. After crossing illegally into the United States in the hopes of applying for asylum and being immediately deported in October 2024, Lopez has decided to give up his plan to get to the United States, and will be leaving the border city to take his family back south on the day President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man talks on his phone as he looks through the wall separating Mexico and the United States where the border reaches the Pacific Ocean, days ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States wait at Catholic Charity for humanitarian assistance and relief in McAllen, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Santiago Lopez, of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas, pauses as he cleans a stroller for his daughter at a shelter for migrants days ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. After crossing illegally into the United States and being immediately deported in October 2024, Lopez has decided to give up his plan to get to the United States, and will be leaving the border city to go back south on the day President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS