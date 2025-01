Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, is sworn-in to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, is sworn-in to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, appears at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, speaks at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, appears at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, speaks at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, appears at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic members of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, from left, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., the ranking member, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, talk before the confirmation hearing for Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Collins, a former Georgia congressman, defended President Trump during his first impeachment investigation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS