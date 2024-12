In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Office, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (South Korea Unification Ministry via AP). ASSOCIATED PRESS

South Korean martial law soldiers try to enter the National Assembly compound in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Cho Jung-woo/Newsis via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People watch a TV screen showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Military vehicles are seen outside of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People gather to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, top center, speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters react outside the National Assembly after a failed impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, following the President's short-lived martial law declaration in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People hold candles during a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters supporting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to denounce opposition party's politicians in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. The signs read "Support Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters stage a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, following the president's short-lived martial law declaration. The signs read, "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester waves a South Korean flag as he joins others gathering outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People shout slogans during a rally held by conservative groups, supporting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and denouncing opposition parties' lawmakers who demanding impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, following President's short-lived martial law declaration in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Slogan reads: “Lee Jae-myung, Arrest.” (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ASSOCIATED PRESS

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bows at the end of his announcement at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (South Korean Presidential Office/Yonhap via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man watches TV screens showing the broadcast of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's announcement at a Yongsan Electronic store in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People wave flags during a rally held by conservative groups, supporting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and denouncing opposition parties' lawmakers who demanding impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, following President's short-lived martial law declaration in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lawmakers attend a plenary session for the impeachment motion against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Musician perform as people gather outside the National Assembly during the voting for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, following the President's short-lived martial law declaration in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS