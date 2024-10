People watch an annular solar eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The moon moves across the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Tahai, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People watch the annular solar eclipse in Tahai, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stone statues known as Moai stand during an annular solar eclipse in Tahai, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The moon moves across the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Tahai, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A dancer performs before the annular solar eclipse in San Julián, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The moon moves past the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man looks up to the sky during an annular solar eclipse in Tahai, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

