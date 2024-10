Pope Francis and Archbishop of Luxembourg, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, right, tour Place de Metz in Luxembourg on the first day of Francis's four-day visit to Luxembourg and Belgium, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis, flanked by security, tours Place de Metz in Luxembourg on the first day of Francis's four-day visit to Luxembourg and Belgium, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis waves at a cheering crowd as he leaves with Archbishop of Luxembourg, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, left, in a popemobile the Cercle-Cite convention center in Luxembourg after a meeting with the national authorities and the civil society on the first day of Francis's four-day visit to Luxembourg and Belgium, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis is welcomed by Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, left, and Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri, right, at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis and Archbishop of Luxembourg, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, left, leave in a popemobile the Cercle-Cite convention center in Luxembourg after a meeting with the national authorities and the civil society on the first day of Francis's four-day visit to Luxembourg and Belgium, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis meets the Catholic Community in the Luxembourg's Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Luxembourg, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis meets the Catholic Community in the Luxembourg's Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Luxembourg, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis, flanked by Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Friede, meets with local authorities, the civil society, and the diplomatic corps in Luxembourg, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis poses for a picture with Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri, left, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, right, Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie, background right, his wife Countess Stephanie de Lannoy, background left, with their children during his visit at the Grand Ducal Palace, in Luxembourg, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis flanked by Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, left, Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri, second form right, and by the Prime Minister Luc Friede attends the welcome ceremony upon his arrival at Findel International Airport in Luxembourg, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis flanked by Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, left, Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri, second form right, and by the Prime Minister Luc Friede attends the welcome ceremony upon his arrival at Findel International Airport in Luxembourg, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis attends the welcome ceremony upon his arrival at Findel International Airport in Luxembourg, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis listens to Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri upon his arrival at Findel International Airport in Luxembourg, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Peopel wait for Pope Francis at the end of his meeting with local authorities, the civil society, and the diplomatic corps in Luxembourg, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis is received by Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, left, as he arrives at the Cercle-Cite convention center in Luxembourg for a meeting with the national authorities and the civil society on the first day of his four-day visit to Luxembourg and Belgium, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) ASSOCIATED PRESS