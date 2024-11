FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2014 file photo, Producer Quincy Jones, of the documentary film "Keep On Keepin' On," poses for a portrait, in New York, Sept. 23, 2014. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File) Drew Gurian/Invision/AP

FILE - Composer Quincy Jones at his home studio in October 1974 writing music, listening to a recording on his headphones. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Michael Jackson, left, holds eight awards as he poses with Quincy Jones at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 28, 1984. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Recording star Stevie Wonder, left, and Quincy Jones participate in a coast-to-coast recording session, linked to a studio in New York, to record an anti-drug song, Wednesday, March 5, 1987 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Sunny Bak, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Barack Obama presents a 2010 National Medal of Arts to musician and record producer Quincy Jones, Wednesday, March 2, 2011, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Quincy Jones has died at age 91. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Quincy Jones, center, poses with his daughters Rashida, left and Kidada as they arrive at the 68th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Monday, March 25, 1996. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Legendary musician Quincy Jones poses amongst his many Grammy awards at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2004. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Musician Quincy Jones and his wife, actress Peggy Lipton, hold Jones' star which was placed in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 14, 1980. (AP Photo/Barfield, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Quincy Jones cradles his Grammy awards including the album of the year award, for his eclectic album "Back on the Block" during the 33rd annual Grammy Awards, at New York's Radio City Music Hall night of Feb.20,1991. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - U.S. musician Quincy Jones directs the Orchestra National de France Tuesday, July 4, 2000, in Paris, during rehearsals prior the evening's unique concert. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Laurent Emmanuel, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Quincy Jones, famed composer recovering from recent brain-blood-vessel surgery, relaxes at his Los Angeles music studio on Oct. 16, 1974. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS