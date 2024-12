A woman walks near an illuminated decoration on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People gather in the center of the Russian far east port of Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, to celebrate the new year. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cambodian dancers perform during the "Celebrating Cambodia" event as part of the New Year's Eve in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People celebrate New Year's eve at a promenade in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A girl waits for her turn for fried potatoes on a skewer as she and her family visit the famed "Ameyoko" shopping street on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lights illuminate Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, ahead of New Year's Eve celebration, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman from Nagoya, left, and her friend from Tokyo, both originally from Indonesia, react to their photos they just took as they visit Sensoji Buddhist temple on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cambodian dancers greet before performing during the "Celebrating Cambodia" event as part of the New Year's Eve in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two boys play football in front of a billboard welcoming the New Year 2025 in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam on Tuesday, Dec.31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Egyptian poses in front of New Year decorations in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS