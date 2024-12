Children wade through flood water outside their home in Tumpat, outskirts of Kota Bahru, Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People wade through the water past a house damaged by flood in Tumpat, outskirts of Kota Bahru, Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident crosses a road past houses damaged by flood in Tumpat, outskirts of Kota Bahru, Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children rest outside their house damaged by flood in Tumpat, on the outskirts of Kota Bahru, Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Motorist cross a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in downtown Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Loo Kok Chong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Motorists survey a road damaged by a flood in Tumpat, on the outskirts of Kota Bahru in Kelantan state on the east coast of Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man sorts items removed from a school affected by a flood in Tumpat, on the outskirts of Kota Bahru, Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Asmah Ibrahim, 60 years old resident reacts as she stands outside of her house damaged by flood in Tumpat, on the outskirts of Kota Bahru, Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A residents rides a self modified motorcycle through a road covered by flood water in Tumpat, outskirts of Kota Bahru, Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents walk on a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in downtown Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Loo Kok Chong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men survey the damage caused by a flood in Tumpat, on the outskirts of Kota Bahru in Kelantan state on the east coast of Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men remove items from a school affected by a flood in Tumpat, on the outskirts of Kota Bahru, Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men use a boat at a flooded neighborhood in Tumpat, on the outskirts of Kota Bahru, Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents ride on a self modified motorcycle through a road covered by flood water in Tumpat, outskirts of Kota Bahru, Malaysia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS