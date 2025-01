The casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives for a state funeral at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden touches the casket of former President Jimmy Carter during a state funeral service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President and President-elect Donald Trump arrives to attend the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A joint services body bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, to head to Washington National Cathedral for a State Funeral. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Bill Clinton, left, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, right, arrive at a state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former first lady Laura Bush, from left, and former President George W. Bush arrive at a state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The casket of former President Jimmy Carter is pictured during a state funeral at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Barack Obama talks with President-elect Donald Trump as Melania Trump listens and as Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive, before the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Front row, from left, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff and second row from left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, stand during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jack Carter, right, and his wife Liz react during the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Honorable Andrew Young speaks a Homily next to the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter, during a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, and former President Barack Obama listen during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden speaks a tribute next to the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter, during a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden touches the casket of former President Jimmy Carter after delivering remarks during Carter's state funeral at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A joint services military body bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter from the U.S. Capitol on the way to a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS