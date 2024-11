Venezuelan migrant Lisbeth Contreras hugs her children as she crosses the Suchiate River, which marks the border between Guatemala and Mexico, from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Eyla Fonseca holds her son's hand during breakfast at the Casa del Migrante shelter in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants cross the Suchiate River, which marks the border between Guatemala and Mexico, from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Kelly Veloz, center, plays with other children at the Casa del Migrante shelter in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Salvadoran migrant Maria Garcia and her boyfriend cross the Suchiate River, which marks the border between Guatemala and Mexico, from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honduran migrant Gerzon Zavala exchanges Guatemalan quetzales for Mexican pesos after crossing the Suchiate River, which marks the border between Guatemala and Mexico, from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honduran migrants walk toward the Suchiate River, which marks the border between Guatemala and Mexico, from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Eyla Fonseca feeds breakfast to her son Keilerth Veloz at the Casa del Migrante shelter in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honduran migrant Anyi Espinal dries her clothes in a shelter in Tapachula, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police officers patrol an area next to Suchiate River in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on the border with Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honduran migrant Danis Palma, second from right, plays with a cat in a shelter in Tapachula, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A migrant from Honduras waits to cross the Suchigate River from Tecum Uman, Guatemala, to Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants stand in line to have their photo taken by a smuggler as proof that they paid the passage fee to cross from Tecun Uman, Guatemala to Tapachula, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honduran migrant Mayra Torres hugs her sister in a shelter in Tapachula, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Colombian migrant Jon Hernandez holds his daughter as he waits for breakfast with his family at the Casa del Migrante shelter in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honduran migrant Elvin Cruz rests on a mat in a shelter in Tapachula, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS