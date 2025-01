Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, greets members before he appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President JD Vance, left, shakes hands after introducing Howard Lutnick, right, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, before he appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President JD Vance, left, shakes hands after introducing Howard Lutnick, right, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, before he appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President JD Vance, left, shakes hands after introducing Howard Lutnick, right, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, before he appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President JD Vance, left, shakes hands with Howard Lutnick, right, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, before he appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President JD Vance, left, departs after introducing Howard Lutnick, right, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, before he appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President JD Vance, left, introduces Howard Lutnick, right, President Donald Trump’s choice to be Secretary of Commerce, before he appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for his confirmation hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ASSOCIATED PRESS