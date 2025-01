A Christian orthodox priest throws the cross into the sea water, during an epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, on the southeast village of Xylophagou, Cyprus, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marcos-Poseidonas Kavalaris reacts after retrieving the cross during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations in Piraeus near Athens, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Greek Orthodox faithful hold up a wooden crucifix after being retrieved in the Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pilgrim holds the cross after it was thrown by an Orthodox priest into the water, during an epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, on the southeast village of Xylophagou, Cyprus, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pilgrims jump to catch the cross during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations, in Piraeus near Athens, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A father hugs his son as pilgrims jump to catch the cross during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations, in Piraeus near Athens, on Monday Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pilgrim holds the cross after it was thrown by an Orthodox priest into the water, during an epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, on the southeast village of Xylophagou, Cyprus, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Orthodox believer bathes in the icy water during celebrations of the Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pilgrim swimmers in the sea waters, prepare as the cross is thrown by a Christian orthodox priest, during an epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, on the southeast village of Xylophagou, Cyprus, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Greek Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix after being retrieved in the Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pilgrims catch the cross during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations, in Piraeus near Athens, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Christian orthodox priest throws the cross as the pilgrim swimmers prepare to dive into the sea waters, during an epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, on the southeast village of Xylophagou, Cyprus, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pilgrim try to catch the cross after it was thrown by an Orthodox priest into the water, during an epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, on the southeast village of Xylophagou, Cyprus, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) ASSOCIATED PRESS