Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump visits the gravesite of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson at Ohel Chabad-Lubavitch, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff look at memorial tree after they planted it on the grounds of the Vice President's residence in Washington on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, to honor the victims and mark one year since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump poses for photos with family members of Edan Alexander, a hostage held by Hamas, after visiting the gravesite of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before planting a memorial tree on the grounds of the Vice President's residence in Washington on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, to honor the victims and mark one year since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS