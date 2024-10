Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the press before boarding Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, en route to North Carolina for a campaign event. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event at Beauty Society, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at a campaign event at Beauty Society, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Law enforcement snipers look over the scene before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, hugs Republican House candidate Mayra Flores at a campaign event at Beauty Society, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, packs diapers Greg Hatem, owner of The Pit Authentic Barbecue, as Harris visits the restaurant to learn about their relief efforts for Hurricane Helene, in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign event Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dennis Quaid speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An attendee, with ice in his hat to cool off, attends a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dennis Quaid arrives to speak at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Valerie Foushee, D-N.C, from left, and Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., greet Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrives at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Durham, N.C. Mayor Leonardo Williams, left, takes a selfie with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrives at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

