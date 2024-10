Paulette McLin takes in the scene outside their summer home ahead of Hurricane Helene, expected to make landfall Thursday evening, in Alligator Point, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People look at a damaged house that was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, near Safed, northern Israel, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo//Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside of the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman reacts at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in the town of Maisara, north of Beirut, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the tax code and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, takes part in a bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the 79th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pattie Gonia performs at the "Save Her! Environmental Drag Show" during Climate Week, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Alyssa Goodman) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A police officer stands watch outside the UN headquarters during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian military medics of the Azov brigade move an injured comrade on a stretcher, at the stabilization point near Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Garbage piles up on a corner in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Astronauts Thomas Pesquet of France and Matthias Maurer of Germany demonstrate their training in lunar surface simulating conditions for future moon missions, like the Artemis lunar exploration program led by NASA, at the opening of the new LUNA facility at the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, duels for the ball with Alaves' Carlos Benavidez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis touches the belly of a newly married woman during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A one horned rhinoceros and its calf graze in Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Accompanying their father, who works for Boeing, Kassie Odo 2, and Iya Odo, 4, hold small picket signs, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, as Boeing workers strike near the company's factory in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS