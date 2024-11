A South African child plays along the banks of the Juksei river in the heart of Alexandra township during the southern hemisphere summer recess, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced residents return to Dahiyeh, in Beirut, Lebanon, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A rocket, fired from Lebanon during the night hours before the start of the ceasefire, sits wedged in the ground next to a damaged car in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man celebrates carrying a picture of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man wades through flood water following heavy downpours in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chan Yian from Taiwan holds her smartphone in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Isaac Young, 5, rests his cheek on the family horse Rusty's forehead during farm chores before homeschooling, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Sunbury, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS