People take cover on the side of the road as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Iran on a freeway in Shoresh, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in Israel Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept rockets over Hadera, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A burnt building shows damage at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flags of China are hung in a residential building to mark the 75th National Day of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Policemen detain an exile Tibetan protesting against the human rights situation in Tibet during a protest to coincide China marking its 75th year of Communist Party rule, outside Chinese embassy, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Striking longshoreman Teresa Whitte, of New York, pickets outside the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Port, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through Miyashita Park on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Andy Bao) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A search and rescue dog and handler searches for victims in deep mud in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Swannanoa, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS