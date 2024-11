Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Traditional Russian wooden dolls, called Matryoshka, depicting Republican presidential nominee an former US President Donald Trump, center left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A villager prays in front of the idols of Hindu goddesses after special prayers for the victory of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at Sri Dharmasastha temple in Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of Harris, in Tamil Nadu state, India, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Union members react as IAM District 751 president Jon Holden announces that they voted to accept a new contract offer from Boeing, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at their union Hall in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis attends a meeting with the Academic community at the Pontifical Gregoriana University in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The memorial plate for Tatyana Millard, American volunteer, is seen among Ukrainian and American flags placed in honour of fallen servicemen in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants depart Tapachula, Mexico, hoping to reach the country's northern border and ultimately the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through a street with piled furniture and rubbish on the sides in an area, affected by floods, in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS