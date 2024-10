Vera Kelly, of Tallahassee, lies on a cot after evacuating to a hurricane shelter with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, at Fairview Middle School, ahead of Hurricane Helene, expected to make landfall here today, in Leon County, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as he arrives for a briefing with lawmakers about the war effort against Russia, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Neighbors chat on a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane Helene in Guanimar, Artemisa province, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People run to take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from Lebanon, in Safed, northern Israel, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Visitors watch the artwork "A hole" from 2009 by artist Yoko Ono during a preview of the comprehensive solo exhibition "MUSIC OF THE MIND" of artist and activist Yoko Ono in cooperation with Tate Modern at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen K20 museum in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives mourn over the coffin of Zulfikar Dergham Musa Al-Jabouri, in Najaf, Iraq, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 who died in Israeli airstrikes on Sept. 23 fighting alongside Hezbollah in Tyre, south Lebanon. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden talks to reporters upon his arrival to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oakland Athletics center fielder Daz Cameron stands behind a message reading "Thank You Oakland" in the outfield grass during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police officers stand outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vancouver Canucks' Jake DeBrusk (74) enters the ice before an NHL preseason hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis waves at a cheering crowd as he leaves with Archbishop of Luxembourg, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, left, in a popemobile the Cercle-Cite convention center in Luxembourg after a meeting with the national authorities and the civil society on the first day of Francis's four-day visit to Luxembourg and Belgium, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The damaged building at the site of an Israeli airstrike, seen from the shattered window of a car, in Beirut's southern suburb, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS