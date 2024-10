People run for cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Yemen, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman looks at a battle-scarred home at the Kibbutz Be'eri, an Israeli communal farm on the Gaza border, as Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A damaged bicycle on the ground inside a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Baalbek, east Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Salvage works remove debris from Hurricane Helene flooding along the Gulf of Mexico Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Clearwater Beach, Fla. Crews are working to remove the debris before Hurricane Milton approaches Florida's west coast. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of "Colla Jove de Tarragona" form a "Castell" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Passengers stand on the forward of the Brilliance of the Seas cruise ship as the vessel approaches the gates of Miraflores Locks to become the first cruiser of the season to pass through the Panama Canal in Panama City, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tereza Domingos holds her parrot Noninho after voting in the municipal elections in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gary Ruvkun, American molecular biologist, 2024 Nobel Prize winner in physiology or medicine, speaks on a phone, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at his home, in Newton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, left, and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, pressure Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier during the first half of Game 4 in the WNBA basketball semifinals, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) ASSOCIATED PRESS