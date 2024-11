Members of various Indigenous communities pose for a photo while attending the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. From top left, Saina Ekaterina Savvinova, 53, of Yakutsk, Russia, Antumalen Ayelen Antillanca Urrutia, 26, of Huapi Island, Chile, Sydney Males, 27, of Otavalo, Ecuador, Big Wind Carpenter, 31, of Wind River Reservation, United States, Flora Vano, 39, of Port Vila, Vanuatu, Puyr dos Santos Tembe, 47, of Belem, Brazil, Mingma Chhiri, 40, of the Khumbu Pasanglhamu Municipality District, Nepal, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 41, of N'Djamena, Chad, Ninawa Inu Pereira Nunes, 50, of Feijo, Brazil, Marynne Rimbao, 42, of Unda village, Papua New Guinea, Didja Tchari Djibrillah, 30, of the Mayo-Kebbi East, Chad, and Jackson Michael, 40, of the Borneo, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sikh pilgrims arrive at the shrine of first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev, which is illuminated for the birth anniversary celebrations at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian rocket attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescue workers search for victims at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S.-born Buddhist lama, Jalue Dorje, right, and a member of the Minnesota Tibetan community bow and touch foreheads in a traditional Tibetan greeting at his 18th birthday and enthronement ceremony in Isanti, Minn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of captain Yogev Pazi, who was killed in Gaza, during his funeral at the cemetery of Giv'ot Bar, southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators wearing shirts that say "make polluters pay" hold items that were recovered by support teams from extreme weather events and displayed at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden, second right, joined by daughter Ashley Biden, third from right, and granddaughter Natalie Biden, right, meets with indigenous and other leaders during a tour of the Museu da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal attends a training session in Malaga, southern Spain, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS