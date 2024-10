An American flag sits in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Make up and hair artists add the finishing touches to British actress Maggie Smith before she faces the camera with Peter Ustinov in the comedy 'Hot Millions' being filmed at Elstree Studios, England, Jan. 12, 1968. Smith has died aged 89. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Youngsters hold multilingual banners read "We are against the the right wing" before the final electoral rally of Herbert Kickl, leader of the Freedom Party of Austria, held outside the St. Stephen Cathedral, in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, ahead of the country's national election which will take place on Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham, England, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope Francis, left, is flanked by Rector Luc Sels during a meeting with the professors in the Promotiezaal of the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu hold signs as he addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour, during his funeral procession in Beirut's southern suburbs, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People protest against Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers peep through curtains to watch a match between France's Gael Monfils and Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the China Open tennis tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Masked activists take part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) ASSOCIATED PRESS