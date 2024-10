People pass by a destroyed car at the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A USPS worker inspects trucks that had been relocated to protect them from wind but which are now underwater as intense rain from Hurricane Milton caused the Anclote River to flood, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office goes out to help residents trapped in their homes as waters rise after Hurricane Milton caused the Anclote River to flood, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters queue up as the sun rises to hear Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York Liberty's Ivana Dojkic stands on the court during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the Minnesota Lynx, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Malaysian Chinese devotees walk barefoot over burning coals during the Nine Emperor Gods festival at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sacrificial chicken is seen tied up, while another is carried inside a plastic bag by a man during Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal,Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Prisoners reach out from their cell for bread at lunchtime at the Juan de la Vega prison in Emboscada, Paraguay, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the New York Yankees celebrate in the clubhouse following a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS