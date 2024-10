A water rescue boat moves in flood waters at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A car is submerged in flood water at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The roof of the Tropicana Field is damaged the morning after Hurricane Milton hit the region, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at the Santander Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People, mostly Turkish citizens, wait to go on board of a Turkish military ship evacuating them from Lebanon to Turkey, in Beirut port, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is treated at a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An artisan uses bamboo, hay and ropes to make a skeleton for the construction of a mud idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop during the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, India, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to 10 Downing Street as Larry the cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, steps out in London, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cate Blanchett signs autographs upon arrival at the premiere for 'Disclaimer' during the London Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP