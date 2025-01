Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Paula Badosa of Spain in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aryna Sabalenka, top, of Belarus is congratulated by Paula Badosa of Spain following their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Paula Badosa of Spain during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a backhand return to Paula Badosa of Spain during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aryna Sabalenka, right, of Belarus is congratulated by Paula Badosa of Spain following during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Paula Badosa of Spain reacts during her semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Paula Badosa of Spain falls during her semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Paula Badosa of Spain during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Paula Badosa of Spain during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) ASSOCIATED PRESS