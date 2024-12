A worker inspects the permanent foundations being constructed on the coral reef for a judging tower to be used during the Olympic Games surf competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Do Hoang Trung, who lives on a houseboat with his twin sister and their grandmother, sleeps under a mosquito net in Can Tho, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nguyen Thi Thuy, a vendor who sells steamed buns on a floating market, paddles her boat in Can Tho, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Naiki Vaast spearfishes along the coral reef in Vairao, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Farmers make barricades after blocking a highway during a protest near Mollerussa, Spain, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers carry cattle dung, used to make natural fertilizer, in Pedavuppudu village, India, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fishermen fold a net near the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man carries jugs to fetch water from a hole in the sandy riverbed in Makueni County, Kenya, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident fills his water tank at the Pamplona Alta hilltop neighborhood in Lima, Peru, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents collect drinking water that falls naturally down a mountain in the Rocinha favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents bathe in a dam of Unda River in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People collect water from an open drain in Guwahati, India, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mark Ojibway wades in shallow water looking for walleye during the spring spearfishing season at the Chippewa Flowage on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, near Hayward, Wis., April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents take refugee at Ombaka Primary School after fleeing floodwaters in Ombaka Village, Kisumu, Kenya, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Ongoro) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents rescue a woman who was caught amid the rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play inside a makeshift shade where farmers take rest in Sandahkhaiti, a floating island village in the Brahmaputra River in Assam, India, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amilcar Veron sits in a makeshift tent on the roof of his house with the belongings he saved from floods in Durazno, Uruguay, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteers gather in order to help residents evacuate from an area flooded in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A dog eyes a blueback, or Quinault sockeye salmon, before Jade Rodriguez brings the fish to Quinault Pride Seafood to sell in Taholah, Wash., May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Buildings cover Gardi Sugdub Island, Panama, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children line up to enter school on Gardi Sugdub Island, part of the San Blas archipelago off Panama's Caribbean coast, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Margarita Salazar, 82, wipes the sweat off with a tissue inside her home amid high heat in Veracruz, Mexico, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they gather outside Nimrah Mosque to offer noon prayers in Arafat, during the annual Hajj, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A patient suffering from heatstroke receives treatment at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bigeye trevally fish swim against the current at Wolf Island, Ecuador in the Galapagos, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alie Skowronski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An animal runs through grass while fleeing flames as the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Grant Douglas pauses while evacuating as the Park Fire jumps Highway 36 near Paynes Creek in Tehama County, Calif., July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flames consume a structure on Bessie Lane as the Thompson Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A beluga whale swims through the Churchill River, Aug. 5, 2024, near Churchill, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A family stands near the Hudson Bay, Aug. 3, 2024, in Churchill, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A polar bear nurses her cub, Aug. 7, 2024, near Churchill, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Students hold on to a rope as they cross a street flooded after heavy rains, on their way home in Ajmer, India, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through floodwaters following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Sept 10, 2024. (AP Photos/ Joshua Olatunji) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man gazes out from an abandoned house in Melamchi, Nepal, Sept. 15, 2024, damaged by floods in 2021. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident is evacuated from her flooded house in Jesenik, Czech Republic, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jesus Hernandez guides his granddaughter Angelina in a container through a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Batabano, Cuba, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pools of water caused by heavy rainfall between sand dunes are visible in the desert town of Merzouga, Morocco, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Berta Sanyi stands chest deep in water as she collects clams in a mangrove forest where only women are permitted to enter in Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A girl carries a chicken on her head while going down a hill that shows the low level of the Amazon River, in Leticia, Colombia, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through a part of the Amazon River that shows signs of drought in Santa Sofia, Colombia, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tania embraces her brother-in-law Baruc after rescuing some of their belongings amid flooding from their house in Paiporta, Spain, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People recover belongings from their house, which was destroyed by Hurricane Rafael, in Alquizar, Cuba, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of a military emergency unit use a canoe to search the area for bodies washed away by floods in the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident wades through a flooded street following typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Noel Celis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Frozen trees surround a chapel on a cold day, in Oberreifenberg near Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People enjoy a hot water pool near Mount Bental in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS