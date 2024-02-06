All sections
WorldJanuary 24, 2025

AP Week in Pictures

Jan. 17-23, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A diver watches a woman free diving in a diving tank at the water sports and boat show "boot" in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A diver watches a woman free diving in a diving tank at the water sports and boat show "boot" in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Elon Musk arrives on stage to speak at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Elon Musk arrives on stage to speak at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
People displaced by violence in towns across the Catatumbo region, where rebels of the National Liberation Army, or ELN, have been clashing with former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, line up to register for shelter at a soccer stadium in Cúcuta, Colombia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
People displaced by violence in towns across the Catatumbo region, where rebels of the National Liberation Army, or ELN, have been clashing with former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, line up to register for shelter at a soccer stadium in Cúcuta, Colombia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Coco Gauff of the U.S. serves to Paula Badosa of Spain during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Coco Gauff of the U.S. serves to Paula Badosa of Spain during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Roosters attack each other during a cockfight as part of Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, in Morigaon district, India, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Roosters attack each other during a cockfight as part of Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, in Morigaon district, India, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A firetruck is parked in front of a beachfront property damaged by the Palisades Fire Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A firetruck is parked in front of a beachfront property damaged by the Palisades Fire Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Supporters for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greet as his motorcade passes by near the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Supporters for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greet as his motorcade passes by near the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Palestinian female prisoners wave from inside a bus as they arrive in the West Bank city of Beitunia, early Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Palestinian female prisoners wave from inside a bus as they arrive in the West Bank city of Beitunia, early Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) grabs Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) as Cook carries the ball during the first quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) grabs Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) as Cook carries the ball during the first quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Dolce & Gabbana Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Dolce & Gabbana Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
People clear the rubble inside St. Andrew's Cathedral which was damaged by a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Saturday Jan 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
People clear the rubble inside St. Andrew's Cathedral which was damaged by a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Saturday Jan 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
A woman plunges in icy water celebrating the Orthodox Epiphany in the Stroginskaya floodplain in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A woman plunges in icy water celebrating the Orthodox Epiphany in the Stroginskaya floodplain in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
President Donald Trump, center, holds the hand of his wife Melania Trump, right, as their son Barron Trump, center, and Vice President JD Vance, look on after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
President Donald Trump, center, holds the hand of his wife Melania Trump, right, as their son Barron Trump, center, and Vice President JD Vance, look on after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Shrine parishioners throw icy cold water on themselves during the annual cold-endurance festival at Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, a traditional Japanese way of purifying soul and praying for their health in the new year. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Shrine parishioners throw icy cold water on themselves during the annual cold-endurance festival at Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, a traditional Japanese way of purifying soul and praying for their health in the new year. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows displaced Palestinians returning to Rafah, a day after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect, Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra)
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows displaced Palestinians returning to Rafah, a day after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect, Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Vice President JD Vance, left, President Donald Trump, right, and Vance's son Vivek attend at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Vice President JD Vance, left, President Donald Trump, right, and Vance's son Vivek attend at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia play their quarterfinal match on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia play their quarterfinal match on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews celebrates after the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Notre Dame Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews celebrates after the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Notre Dame Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Guests mingle as the Liberty Ball gets underway before President Donald Trump arrives, during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Guests mingle as the Liberty Ball gets underway before President Donald Trump arrives, during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
The waters of Lake Michigan are frozen in Montrose Harbor on a frigid day with below-zero temperatures across the Great Lakes region Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
The waters of Lake Michigan are frozen in Montrose Harbor on a frigid day with below-zero temperatures across the Great Lakes region Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Families wait a school buses arrive at a unification site following a shooting at the Antioch High School in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Families wait a school buses arrive at a unification site following a shooting at the Antioch High School in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
A worker handles beef at a meat processing plant in Avellaneda on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A worker handles beef at a meat processing plant in Avellaneda on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Rescuers help elderly residents leave their damaged home after a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Rescuers help elderly residents leave their damaged home after a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Nour Abu Al Zamar salvage items from under the rubble of her destroyed family home, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Nour Abu Al Zamar salvage items from under the rubble of her destroyed family home, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Kristyn Tramel walks her dog Bluey with her 8-year-old son Penn in the French Quarter, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Kristyn Tramel walks her dog Bluey with her 8-year-old son Penn in the French Quarter, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump walk to the stage to dance at the Commander in Chief Ball, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump walk to the stage to dance at the Commander in Chief Ball, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Jan. 17-23, 2025

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Bridget Jones, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

