A surfer rides a wave in Santa Monica, Calif., during sunset under a blackened sky from the Palisades fire in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A zoo keeper counts Squirrel Monkeys during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia gather in Plaza de Mayo outside the government house where he meets with Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally against his impeachment in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Youths light torches during a protest demanding the resignation of top security officials over a shooting earlier in the week in Cetinje, outside of Podogrica, Montenegro, Sunday, Jan 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks his dog in the heavy snow past miniature landmark models in Nenthead, England, as severe weather continues across England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People engage in a snowball fight as U.S. flags along the base of the Washington Monument fly at half-staff to memorialize former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man rows his boat on his way home after fresh snowfall at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Aymara Indigenous spiritual guide blesses a statue of baby Jesus with incense after an Epiphany Mass at a Catholic church in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child catches snowflakes with their tongue during El Museo del Barrio's 47th annual Three Kings Day parade, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man participates in a traditional horse race during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Worshippers jump in the icy lake to retrieve a wooden cross thrown by Bulgarian Patriarch Danail, in Sofia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kids play with tires amid the rubble of homes that were destroyed during the civil war at the Al-Asali neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy runs past military vehicles displayed in Patriot Park near the Naval Cathedral of Saint Nicholas on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Kronstadt, on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Troupe members of the Bright Star of Bethlehem attend a Three Kings Day celebration in the Morro da Formiga favela in Rio de Janiero, on Epiphany, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A half moon sets behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A rider competes during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between Bisha and Al-Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yu Xiaofeng leaps into a pool carved from ice on the frozen Songhua river in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nasrieen Habib, left, and Makiya Amin pull their snow tubes on top of a hill during an outing organized by the group Habib founded to promote outdoors activities among Muslim women, at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove, Minn., Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cynthia Erivo waves as she attends the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Traditional dancers perform during the inauguration ceremony of Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama at Independence Square in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Greek Orthodox clergy walk in procession to receive the Patriarch at the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas Eve mass in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians walk through the destruction in the wake of an Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli police disperse Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men blocking a highway to protest against army recruitment in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Tibetan woman offers a prayer in the remembrance of those who lost their lives in the recent earthquake, at a Tibetan camp in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Devotees pull a glass-covered carriage carrying the image of Jesus Nazareno during its annual procession in Manila, Philippines, Thursday. Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS