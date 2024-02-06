AP PHOTOS: Thousands of beer lovers descend on Munich for Oktoberfest

MUNICH (AP) — Oktoberfest has opened in Munich after the ceremonial beer keg-tapping. Mayor Dieter Reiter officially started the 189th Oktoberfest at noon when he inserted the tap into the first keg. The celebration runs through Oct. 6 in 18 large tents covering the fairground and is considered the world’s largest folk festival.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.