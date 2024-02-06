All sections
WorldSeptember 21, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Thousands of beer lovers descend on Munich for Oktoberfest

MUNICH (AP) — Oktoberfest has opened in Munich after the ceremonial beer keg-tapping. Mayor Dieter Reiter officially started the 189th Oktoberfest at noon when he inserted the tap into the first keg. The celebration runs through Oct. 6 in 18 large tents covering the fairground and is considered the world’s largest folk festival.

AP News, Associated Press
Festival goer reach out for the first glasses of beer at the Hofbraehaus beer tent, on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Festival goer reach out for the first glasses of beer at the Hofbraehaus beer tent, on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People run to enter the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
People run to enter the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waitresses wait for the gates to open, before the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Waitresses wait for the gates to open, before the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors await the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in front of paintings showing Munich landmarks in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Visitors await the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in front of paintings showing Munich landmarks in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bavarian musicians prepare in the Augustiner marquee for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Bavarian musicians prepare in the Augustiner marquee for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young visitors await the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Young visitors await the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police secures the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Police secures the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Festival goers fight for the first glasses of beer at the Hofbraehaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Festival goers fight for the first glasses of beer at the Hofbraehaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A waitress carryies beer mugs in the Hofbraeuhaus beer tent, on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A waitress carryies beer mugs in the Hofbraeuhaus beer tent, on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman sells Pretzels at the Hofbraeuhaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A woman sells Pretzels at the Hofbraeuhaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors wait in the tent of the Hacker-Pschorr brewery, at the the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Visitors wait in the tent of the Hacker-Pschorr brewery, at the the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor in traditional Bavarian clothes and a moustache attends the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A visitor in traditional Bavarian clothes and a moustache attends the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beer mugs are prepared in a marquee for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Beer mugs are prepared in a marquee for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Festival enjoy the first glasses of beer on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Festival enjoy the first glasses of beer on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Oktoberfest hosts arrive for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
The Oktoberfest hosts arrive for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young visitors await the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Young visitors await the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A waitress poses with guests at the Hofbraeuhaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A waitress poses with guests at the Hofbraeuhaus beer tent on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The traditional Oktoberfest music bands parade at the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
The traditional Oktoberfest music bands parade at the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A waitress prepares beer mugs in the Augustiner marquee for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A waitress prepares beer mugs in the Augustiner marquee for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman prepares a Gingerbread stand for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A woman prepares a Gingerbread stand for the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bavarian musicians walk, at the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Bavarian musicians walk, at the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man with a traditional Bavarian hat is pictured at the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in front of paintings showing Munich landmarks in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A man with a traditional Bavarian hat is pictured at the start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in front of paintings showing Munich landmarks in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A drinking Lion, the mascot of 'Loewenbraeu' brewery, sits on the rooftop besides a giant beer mug, the logo of 'Paulaner' brewery, on the opening day of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A drinking Lion, the mascot of 'Loewenbraeu' brewery, sits on the rooftop besides a giant beer mug, the logo of 'Paulaner' brewery, on the opening day of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

